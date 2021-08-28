What is John Stamos' net worth? "Full House" star's fortune explored as he returns home from the hospital

John Stamos is on his way to recovery after a hand surgery called “elective procedure”. On Friday, August 27, the actor took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the hospital to update fans on his health condition.

In the pictures, the Full House star can be seen in a hospital gown with wires around his body and a bandaged hand. The 58-year-old also mentioned he had to undergo surgery to treat a condition called “trigger finger”:

“Damn you #TriggerFinger! I went in for a quick elective procedure - In and out! Thanks to the fine doctors/nurses for taking such good care of me. I’ll be up and drumming in no time. Thank you for the well wishes. Xo”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the trigger finger is a condition in which the patient’s finger gets stuck in a bent position and can suddenly snap back. The condition is also known as stenosing tenosynovitis.

It occurs due to inflammation and narrowing of the sheath surrounding the tendon of a finger. Following his surgery, John Stamos also took to Twitter to assure fans that he is already healing and has returned home from hospital.

Exploring John Stamos’ net worth in 2021

John Stamos is an American, actor, producer, singer, musician and comedian (Image via Getty Images)

John Stamos is an American actor, producer, singer, instrumentalist and comedian. He is best known for playing Jesse Katsopolis in ABC’s popular sitcom Full House. In a career spanning nearly three decades, the actor has successfully made a remarkable fortune.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an approximate net worth of $25 million. The majority of his earnings come from his appearances on prominent TV shows and films. John Stamos rose to fame with his portrayal of Blackie Parrish in the renowned ABC series General Hospital.

Following the finale of Full House, Stamos went on to work on several other films and series including ER, Grandfathered, Scream Queens, Wedding Wars, My Big Fat Greek Wedding and You, among others.

In addition to his recurring roles, he also guest-starred on shows like Friends, The Andy Milonakis Show, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Two and a Half Men. He also established himself as a Broadway actor, appearing in popular musicals like Bye Bye Birdie, The Best Man, Cabaret, Nine and Hairspray.

On 16 November 2009, he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2016, the actor reprised his role as Uncle Jesse in the Full House sequel, Fuller House. John Stamos also became the show's executive producer.

In addition to his acting career, John Stamos has also earned a significant fortune from his musical endeavors. He has occasionally performed with American rock band The Beach Boys since 1985. He even released an independent album called Shades of Blue in 1994.

The album was re-released in 2010. He performed the cover of Billy Joel’s Lullabye on the 2006 charity album Unexpected Dreams - Songs From the Stars. He has also performed in several concerts and live shows.

John Stamos has also gained revenue from multiple brand endorsements. One of his most popular commercial deals was with yogurt brand Oikos. He also appeared in two Super Bowl advertisements for Dannon.

More recently, he was enlisted as an ambassador for Bimbo Bakeries USA. He will endorse one of the most popular breads from the brand, made using natural ingredients and sustainable methods.

The Never Too Young To Die actor is currently recovering from a hand surgery. He recently reunited with Fuller House co-stars Dave Coulier and Bob Saget at Megacon Orlando.

