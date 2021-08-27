 What is Christy Carlson Romano's net worth? "Even Stevens" star reveals how she made and lost millions after Disney career

On August 26, Christy Carlson Romano revealed how she lost most of her earnings from Disney projects in a YouTube video. The Even Stevens star, who also voiced Kim Possible, narrated how she started earning money as a child actress in the 1990s.

The clip is titled "How I Lost All My Money," where the former Disney star recounted her start with fame. Christy Carlson Romano said:

"I will take you on a journey to my path of financial fluency and how I made and lost millions of dollars."

The 37-year old confessed:

"I really regret not investing my money wisely. I didn't get a house. I didn't take any money and store it away, other than the Coogan money."

How much is Christy Carlson Romano's net worth?

According to CelebrityNetworth.com, Christy Carlson Romano is worth around $3 million. While she revealed that she spent most of the millions she made from Disney shows, the star currently has several ventures that provide her with a growing income.

Although Christy Carlson Romano debuted as a child actor, the actress started earning a sizable income with Disney's Even Steven (from 2000).

In her YouTube video, Romano noted:

"I started making money with Disney when I was 16."

The Milford, Connecticut, native played Ren Stevens in Even Stevens for 65 days over three years from 2000. Furthermore, from 2002, Christy voiced Kim Possible in her titular show for 86 episodes for five years until 2007.

From 2007 to 2019, Christy Carlson Romano appeared in several small-budget movies, TV movies and voiced several animated characters.

She returned to a Disney project in 2018, Big Hero 6: The Series, as Trina, for six episodes. In 2019, she also appeared in We're Alive: Goldrush for seven episodes.

Christy Carlson Romano's other ventures

Christy is reported to have a business along with her husband, Brendan Rooney. The singer also has a YouTube channel with over 18 million combined views.

In 2019, Christy Carlson Romano also launched her cooking series, Christy's Throwback Kitchen. The actress also sells merchandise for the show.

Furthermore, with over half a million followers on Instagram, the star earns paid promotions and sponsored posts. Christy Carlson Romano is expected to add more to her fortune with further growth in her social media following, business ventures, and YouTube channel.

Edited by Ravi Iyer