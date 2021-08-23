What happened to William Petersen? CSI star rushed to hospital after a sudden health scare

CSI star William Petersen was recently rushed to hospital after a sudden health emergency on the set of CSI: Vegas. The 68-year-old was reportedly taken to a nearby healthcare facility by ambulance after he complained about feeling unwell.

On Friday, August 20, the actor informed the director about his health condition, requesting a break from the ongoing shooting schedule. He was then taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

William Petersen’s representatives told People that the actor was feeling unwell due to exhaustion from consistent and long working hours over the past three months:

"He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure."

According to TMZ, the three-time Emmy Award nominee has now been discharged from the medical center. The actor is recovering and his health condition is reportedly better.

Who is William Petersen?

William Petersen is an American actor and producer, best known for playing Gil Grissom in the CBS drama, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. He was born to June and Arthur Edward Peterson on 21 February 1953 in Illinois.

His breakthrough role came in the 1985 action film, To Live and Die in L.A. The following year, he bagged a role in Hannibal Lecter’s debut film, Manhunter. He went on to appear in several films and TV shows, including Fear, Young Guns II, Detachment, Long Gone and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, among others.

William Petersen began his acting career on stage and earned an Actors’ Equity card after being actively involved in theater. He started performing with the Steppenwolf Theatre Company and currently serves as its ensemble member. He was also the co-founder of Remains Theater Ensemble.

William Petersen gained immense worldwide recognition with CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. He was associated with the series throughout its 15 seasons from 2000 to 2015. He was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for his role and three Primetime Emmy Awards as the producer of the show.

He went on to win a Screen Actors Guild Award for his portrayal of Gil Grissom. Early last year, Petersen announced that he would reprise his role in the CSI sequel, CSI: Vegas, alongside Jorja Fox. The actor is currently filming for the series.

