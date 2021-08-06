Hospital Playlist 2, episode 7: Proposal fails miserably, will family troubles come in the way of Jeong-won and Gyeo-ul’s love life?

Hospital Playlist 2, episode 7 on the whole showed that even doctors lost objectivity when the patient was someone whom they loved. Audiences already know that Ik-jun's sister Is-sun is suffering from a serious illness.

In Hospital Playlist 2, episode 7, Jeonnam-won's mother also displayed the symptoms of amnesia. She forgot a very important wedding that she was supposed to attend with her son and by the end of the episode, she even forgot the secret code of her home.

Her frustration was followed by the grim realization of what she was experiencing, and this would have to be revealed to Jeong-won soon. So Hospital Playlist 2, episode 7 served as a prelude to what is coming in the next episode.

Did Jeong-won prepare a special proposal event for Gyeo-ul in Hospital Playlist 2, episode 7?

Jeong-won had planned to propose Gyeo-ul in a cathedral on a beautiful Sunday. He had confirmed with her multiple times, and was excited about being able to pop the question. He even had the rings ready for the occasion.

But before he could even get a chance to get down on his knees, things went awry. Gyeo-ul did not turn up at the cathedral as expected and she also left him a message which explained nothing in Hospital Playlist 2, episode 7.

On her way to the cathedral, Gyeo-ul got a call from a hospital in her hometown. She was told that her mother was in danger and needed surgery. Audiences must remember the time when Gyeo-ul had reacted unprofessionally in the case of a patient being abused by her husband.

Audiences must also recall how she had called her mother up, and upon hearing a disturbed voice, the first thing to cross her mind was if she was being hurt by her father.

It became clear in Hospital Playlist 2, episode 7, that Gyeo-ul was indeed a part of a toxic family that normalized physical and mental abuse. However, Gyeo-ul explained none of this. She only apologized to Jeong-won and said that she will explain everything to him later.

Of course, she was not aware of what was planned by Jeong-won and missed a milestone moment with him in Hospital Playlist 2, episode 7. The question now is if the two of them will ever be in this spot where they are interested in marrying each other.

Both of their mothers are suffering from ailments which will be an obstacle in their way. It would be interesting to see how this pans out in future episodes.

Was Ik-jun disappointed after camping night with Song-hwa in Hospital Playlist 2, episode 7?

If fans shipped Jeong-won and Gyeo-us last season, this time it would be Ik-jun and Song-hwa. Every episode hints at the best friends taking a step towards romance, but it never comes to fruition.

The fact that Song-hwa asked Ik-jun and U-ju out to camp in the wild in Hospital Playlist 2, episode 7 had sprung hope in fans that romance was not far away. This time too, however, their bond did not move in that direction.

However, this time, not only the viewers but even Ik-jun seemed disappointed. He did not show his disappointment in front of Song-hwa in Hospital Playlist 2, episode 7.

But in her absence, for just a moment it was crystal clear. Will he always remain Song-hwa's friend and nothing more?

