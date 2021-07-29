Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 7: Release date, plot preview, and stills of delayed episode

Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 7, will not air as planned on July 29. The show's production company announced on July 22, hours before season 2, episode 6 aired.

However, the promo of Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 7, was released. It was later clarified that instead of the intended episode, tvN would air a special episode featuring cast members Cho Jung-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jeon Mi-do, and Kim Dae-myung.

Release date of Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 7

Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 7, is scheduled to release on August 5. On July 29, the special episode will air instead.

Why was episode 7 delayed?

According to a statement from the production company, one of the main reasons for the delay of the episode was due to the rapid spread of coronavirus cases in South Korea.

The statement read:

"Hospital Playlist 2 will be taking a break on July 29. After airing episode 6 tonight (July 22) at 9 p.m., we will air a special broadcast on July 29 and episode 7 the week after that. We will produce and air a special episode that includes behind-the-scenes stories, stories about the band, video commentaries by the actors, and more."

The plot of Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 7

Episode 7's promo was released after episode 6 aired, and there seemed to be an exciting development in store for audiences. As of now, Ik-jun and Song-hwa have been dancing around each other's interests.

Song-haw initially deflected his confession but changed her mind after hearing from someone else who was also in love with their best friend. In the promo, Ik-jun, Song-hwa, and U-ju may go out camping, creating the perfect environment for the two of them to take a romantic step forward in their relationship.

In fact, it was Song-hwa who asked Ik-jun out this time. They both have free time during the weekend and may utilize it for romance.

The weekend is also important for Jeong-won, who has planned to propose to Gyeo-ul. In the promo, he asked her if she was free during the weekend right after ditching Jun-wan.

Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 7 will also see Jeong-won's mother confess that she wants to meet Gyeo-ul but is worried that it might put unnecessary pressure on her son's romantic interest.

Edited by Srijan Sen