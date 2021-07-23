Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 6: Jeong-won is ready to propose to Gyeo-ul, shocks Jun-wan with revelation

Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 6 highlighted the importance of understanding that doctors are humans too. Whether it was about expressing grief in front of their patients' families, or about making silly mistakes, a variety of incidents had audiences feel closer to doctors.

The episode saw a fresh batch of interns and residents join the different departments at the Yulje Medical Center. Gyeo-ul and Ik-jun's department -- General Surgery and Chae Song-hwa's department Neuro Surgery has several new interns and residents.

However, the cardio department doesn't see any new additions. It also highlighted how doctors in Jun-wan's department are currently under the most stress forced to work on patients without the assistance of young doctors.

New interns and residents highlight what it means to work as doctors in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 6

The new interns made mistakes, ones that reminded the audience's favorite five doctors -- Ik-jun, Jeong-won, Jun-wan, Seok-Kyung, and Song-hwa -- of their own silly mistakes in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 6.

The kind that must have been embarrassing in the past, but is now something to laugh about.

Not only interns, but even Gyeo-ul, who became a fellow just a few weeks ago, commits a mistake in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 6 that results in her insecurities arise.

She even told Ik-jun that she may never have successful liver transplant surgery.

That is when Ik-jun revealed a mistake that Gyeo-ul's boyfriend Jeong-won had made as an intern. The incident is hilarious and no one except Ik-jun seemed to know that it took place. The others had a good laugh over it but Jeong-won didn't appreciate that he was the butt of this joke.

It is not because he was embarrassed. It was because the incident was Ik-jun's "happening". It was Ik-jun who had made the silly mistake, but he dramatized the event to make Gyeo-ul happy again.

Jeong-won didn't appreciate this one bit, especially when he was so close to proposing to Gyeo-ul.

Jeong-won reveals to Jun-wan that he is getting ready to propose to Gyeo-ul in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 6

It was at the beginning of Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 6 that Jeong-won revealed to Jun-wan over breakfast that he was getting ready to propose to Gyeo-ul.

Jun-wan guessed that Jeong-won would soon move out of his home after one look at his breakfast. He had asked where Jeong-won was the previous night and Jeong-won told him that he had stayed a while longer with Gyeo-ul now that her brother moved in with his fiance.

It shocks Jun-wan, and the first thing that he asked Jeong-won was "When are you getting married?" Following that, he asked if he could move in with Jeong-won and Gyeo-ul in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 6.

After his break up with Ik-sun, Jun-wan has been extremely lonely. Yet, he didn't want to date anyone else.

When Song-hwa said that she could set him up with someone in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 6, he confessed that he was not over the woman with whom he had a relationship.

He said this in Ik-jun's presence. Now that Ik-jun's learned from his sister about her relationship with Jun-wan, he realized who his friend referred to. However, Jun-wan is still in the dark about Ik-sun's medical condition.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul