Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 3: Will Lee Kyu-hyung in his cameo convince Seong-hwa to give romance with Ik-jun a chance?

Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 3 took a moment's attention away from Winter Garden couple - Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok) and Gyeo-ul (Shin Hyun-Bin). This was to show audiences the chances that Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do) and Ik-jun (Cho Jung-suk) may have in the future.

Before the audience saw this progress in Seong-hwa and Ik-jun's relationship, there were other things that Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 3 tried to highlight. One of them was the unwavering faith that the patients' guardians had in the doctors.

Hospital Playlist season 2 continues to fill audiences with warm and fuzzy feelings

In certain cases, like Dr. Myeong-tae, who was clearly not qualified enough, the patient's luck was rotten. However, patients that met doctors like Seok-hyeong (Kim Dae-myung) or Ik-jun in Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 3 were extremely lucky.

Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 3 drew brilliant parallels between doctors that are uncaring and ones that are sincere. It was to point out that the field is not filled with only good-doing individuals. There's an instance where Ik-jun proved that his crazy antics were not the only charming thing about him.

Seong-hwa came to him regarding a kidari ajhussi (Goodwill guarding) patient in Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 3. The patient required a liver transplant but was unable to get it due to certain complications. Seong-hwa believed that these complications may not hinder Ik-jun, who audiences know by now is a genius.

He agreed to not only look at the patient's history but also take on the case with willingness in Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 3. This is not the only patient he helped during the episode. He also helped a friend perform transplant surgery as well.

A still of Ik-jun, Gyeo-ul and Jeong-won in Hospital Playlist seaon 2. (Screenshot/Netflix)

It was a surgery that was almost rescheduled because the doctor in a remote city did not have assist (assisting doctor). His original assist fell sick. Ik-jun called in a favor to ensure the surgery went ahead as planned. This, Ik-jun believed, would help his classmate from med school continue to work on his dream.

The dream was to build a hospital big enough in the countryside to ensure patients didn't have to travel as far as Seoul to get complicated procedures. Similarly, Jun-wan (Jung Kyoung-ho) also helped a patient on VAD get a heart donor and performed the surgery well. It is not that these doctors have always succeeded.

It is the humility in failure portrayed by Hospital Playlist that captured the audience's heart. The fuzzy feeling that one gets when they watch the weekly episodes is why there is even a Hospital Playlist season 2 on air now.

Why is Lee Kyu-hyung's cameo vital to changing Seong-hwa and Ik-jun's relationship in Hospital Playlist season 2?

Now, about the personal aspect of Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 3. Seong-hwa had clearly told Ik-jun that she did not want any awkwardness in their friendship. When he tried to confess his romantic feelings for her, she did not answer him, but instead deflected him.

This is something she realized with clarity when she met a patient's brother who was being forced to go on a blind date with her by the patient's mother. Hence, Lee Hyu-kyung appeared in a cameo which turned out to be vital.

He saved Seong-hwa from awkwardly being forced to go on a date with him and instead offered to buy her a cup of coffee. While the two sat down to speak, he confessed that he did indeed have a girlfriend. He also explained that his mother was unhappy with her family's background.

A still of Lee Kyu-hyung from his cameo appearance in Hospital Playlist season 2. (Screenshot/Netflix)

He went on to say how he and his girlfriend had been best of friends for the longest time. Seong-hwa asked him how their relationship changed, and he said that it was the girl who had confessed her feelings for him. Initially, he had responded just as Seong-hwa had to Ik-jun.

But then he pointed out something important to her that could change the way she looked at Ik-jun's confession. He explained to her that initially, by telling that he did not want to make things awkward between him and the girl, he had only deflected.

Upon further pondering, he realized that he never answered her question. The question was if he liked her. This made Seong-hwa recalibrate her situation with Ik-jun. However, what she decided to do is something that will be revealed in the upcoming episode.

Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 4 will air on July 8 at 9 pm on tvN and can be streamed on Netflix.

