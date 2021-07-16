Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 5: How long can Ik-jun hide Ik-sun's illness from Jun-wan?

Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 5 centered on Ik-jun taking care of his sister Ik-sum who returned from abroad. She is also Jun-wan's ex-girlfriend, who broke up with him over a call.

She then let him misunderstand that it was because she fell in love with someone else.

The truth is that she had an illness that might very well need liver transplantation in Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 5, and it is going to take her at least a year to treat it.

That is according to her brother Ik-jun's diagnosis, and during this time, she wanted to avoid Jun-wan.

Did Ik-sun manage to avoid Jun-wan in Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 5?

She begged Ik-jun in Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 5 to keep her diagnosis and treatment to himself and not share it with anyone else, especially Jun-wan. She explained how they had been in a relationship. She revealed that she asked to break their relationship off.

Points for Ik-jun! He didn't interfere in their relationship, and he didn't let his sister's relationship with Jun-wan hamper his. Hospital Playlist has always taken a humane approach in portraying emotional conflicts.

For one, it was not about if Ik-sun was right in hiding her illness from Jun-wan.

It was about how Ik-jun handled his relationship with his sister and his best friend in Hospital Play season 2 episode 5.

Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 5 also hinted at Gyeo-ul facing a conflict

It looked like Gyeo-ul was hiding something important from Jeong-won. He had a feeling too, but he let Gyeo-ul be in Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 5. Gyeo-ul's family might be going through a domestic abuse situation.

The way she empathized with one of the patients who was experiencing the same hinted at this.

However, she is not ready to accept this. So instead, she tried to be flippant in Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 5 about it. When Jeong-won noticed that she deflected, he didn't broach it any further.

For now, the patient was saved by Ik-jun, who was observant. He managed to assign security guards to the floor. He also ensured that the patient had the choice to leave her marriage if she wanted. He gave her several options and time to think.

She had asked for some time to consider all options. If Gyeo-ul had not been emotional, she would have considered all of this too. She realized the same when Jeong-won told her about all the measures that Ik-jun had taken.

Was she a tad bit too emotional? Will there be more development on this front? This is something Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 6 will address.

The upcoming episode of Hospital Playlist season 2 will also add more to this love angle between Min-ah and Seok-hyeong. Min-ah asked him permission to confess five times.

She hoped that he would change his mind during this time. When he said that he would reject her at all times, she didn't care.

Instead, she decided to go for it right then. In fact, she confessed to him and he was clearly affected just for a moment. However, he deflected it by saying that he had to go out with his mother to the temple that weekend so he couldn't go to the movies with her.

This budding relationship in Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 5, is one that audiences root for as well.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul