Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 4: Release date, air time, streaming details, and preview

Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 4 will reveal quite a few things about Ik-jun and Seong-hwa's relationship. It was revealed in season 1 that both Ik-jun and Seong-hwa had a crush on each other in college.

Ik-jun was serious enough to prepare a ring to confess to her. Seong-hwa would have accepted it too. However, their friend Seok-kyung confessed to Seong-hwa before Ik-jun.

He was rejected, and the person he called to bury his sorrow over the rejection had been Ik-jun.

He decided not to confess to Seong-hwa. He didn't want his friend to be hurt over this. Yet, in Hospital Playlist season 2, he seems interested in her. From her end, it appears to be the same as well.

It was only at the end of season 1 that he had hinted about his interest in her.

She initially deflected him. She was worried about making things awkward between them. The latest episode of Hospital Playlist season 2 however, hinted at her change of heart.

Release date and time: Hospital Playlist season 2.

Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 4 airs on Thursday. The show airs at 9 pm KST on tvN.

Where to watch Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 4?

Audiences outside South Korea can watch Hospital Playlist season 2 on streaming platform Netflix. The new episodes will be released on the platform after the completion of local broadcast.

Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 4 preview:

The promo for Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 4 doesn't reveal too much about Seong-hwa and Ik-jun's relationship. There is one scene, however, where the two are seated together and have smiles plastered on their faces.

We hear Ik-jun tell her that he has one condition however. Why, and if Seong-hwa seeks his help again, is something that the episode will reveal when it airs.

There is also a scene in Hospital Playlist season 2, where the two of them take a walk together. Both look at each other with shy glances. Yet, she also tells someone that she plans to return to Sokcho.

From the promo, it also became clear that Jun-wan's relationship with Ik-sun might be in trouble. She was away working on her doctorate, and the last he heard, she had met with an accident.

He was certain that something was wrong with her because she had let someone else answer her phone for her. Following this, he also learned that the friend she spent a lot of time with was a man .

Would this cause friction in their relationship? It seems highly probable, especially from the promo!

