What happened to Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.? Civil rights leader's health condition concerns supporters as he is hospitalized

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently hospitalized. According to a statement from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, doctors monitor both and have asked people around them in the last five or six days to follow CDC guidelines.

RPC is an international human and civil rights organization based in Chicago and founded by Jesse Jackson. The 79-year-old political activist and his wife Jacqueline Jackson are now at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

JUST IN - Reverend Jesse Jackson (79) and his wife have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated against the virus and publicly received his first dose in January 2021 (Reuters) pic.twitter.com/zjoPcYcw5s — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 21, 2021

Jackson underwent surgery in February 2021 after he was hospitalized for abdominal discomfort. He was previously diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017. Despite the recent hospitalization, he continued advocating for vaccines to be administered to the African-American population, who are currently falling behind in the US vaccination drive.

The civil rights leader received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January during a publicized event. He even asked the others to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

Why has Jesse Jackson been hospitalized?

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. with Bernie Sanders (Image via Getty Images)

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, were hospitalized on August 20 after testing positive for COVID-19. Both are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Their son, Jonathan Jackson, confirmed that doctors are monitoring them.

There have been no further updates about their health condition since the time they were admitted. The news has concerned the politician’s supporters, but all they can do for now is pray for his quick recovery.

Born on October 8, 1941, Jesse Louis Jackson was a shadow U.S. Senator for the District of Columbia from 1991 to 1997. He is even the founder of organizations that merged to form the Chicago-based nonprofit organization Rainbow/PUSH. His son, Jesse Jackson Jr., was the host of "Both Sides with Jesse Jackson" on CNN from 1992 to 2000.

He tied the knot with Jacqueline Lavinia Brown in 1962. They are the parents of five children – Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan Luther, Yusef DuBois, and Jacqueline Lavinia.

