'Miracle in Motor City' cast list: Tia Mowry and others in Lifetime's Christmas movie

Lifetime’s yet another Christmas flick, Miracle in Motor City, is set to make the holiday season entertaining. This film is a beautiful romantic drama that brings two ex-flames together.

Miracle in Motor City tells the story of Amber Dupont, who makes big promises to the people of her church that she will invite Motown Legend Smokey Robinson to the annual Christmas pageant.

The official synopsis reads:

“Amber Dupont bites off more than she can chew when she takes charge of her church’s annual Christmas pageant and inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown Legend Smokey Robinson.”

While she is struggling to handle all the arrangements, Amber’s friends enlist her former boyfriend Eddie to help her. The duo then joins hands to find Robinson and bring him to the event. Will love spark again between Amber and Eddie? Only time will tell whether a Christmas miracle is on the card for Amber or not.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the main cast members of Miracle in Motor City.

Tia Mowry as Amber in 'Miracle in Motor City'

Tia Mowry rose to fame when she appeared in the television show Sister, Sister. It also starred her twin sister Tamera Mowry, with whom Tia has done a reality show as well titled Tia & Tamera.

Prior to Miracle in Motor City, Tia was known for The Game, A Family Reunion Christmas, Instant Mom, The Hot Chick, Baggage Claim, A very Vintage Christmas, Mistresses, and Twitches. She can currently be seen in Family Reunion.

In the upcoming flick, she plays the lead character, Amber Dupont.

Mark Taylor plays Eddie

Mark Taylor, who plays the lead role of Eddie in Miracle in Motor City, has worked with the Mowry sisters in the past. The Canadian actor starred in Seventeen Again (2000), which also featured Tia and Tamera Mowry. In the flick, he romanced Tamera, and in the upcoming Lifetime drama, he will be seen falling in love with Tia’s character.

Taylor has also appeared in Flashpoint, Cinderella Man, Instant Star, Being Erica, Coroner, Tempted by Danger, Christmas Belles, Insomnia, and The Young and the Restless.

Smokey Robinson in 'Miracle in Motor City'

Grammy Award winner Smokey Robinson is a legendary singer, performer, composer, and actor. He reportedly has 360 soundtrack credits and has appeared in multiple music videos throughout his career. The star has also made guest appearances in over 300 television shows and movies.

In Miracle in Motor City, he will appear as 'self,' and going by the synopsis, Robinson might perform in the movie.

Apart from the mentioned cast members, the network has not unveiled the entire cast list. However, an Instagram video uploaded to Taylor's page reveals two names: Kyana Teresa and Dorian Grey.

Meanwhile, Miracle in Motor City is all set to premiere Sunday, November 28, at 8.00 pm on Lifetime. It is part of the network’s 'It’s a Wonderful Lifetime' event, and the movie will air the following day of yet another Christmas flick, Merry Liddle Christmas Baby.

Directed by Alfons Adetuyi, Miracle in Motor City is penned by Rhonda Baraka and backed by Cineflix Media.

