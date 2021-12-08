When will 'Shark Tank' episode 8 air? Release date, products and more

Shark Tank Season 13 will return with a new episode after a two-week break. On Friday, ABC will air episode 8 of the business-themed show.

It will be a holiday season-themed episode. The products will be related to Christmas and also, will be a bit different from the ones viewers have been seeing until now.

Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 8 will air on December 10 at 8.00 pm on ABC. It will be available on the network’s site after the premiere.

‘Shark Tank’ episode 8 products’ list

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank is going to showcase some interesting business deals. They are:

Santa’s Enchanted Mail Box from Connecticut

The Real Elf from Chicago

Ornament Anchor from Milford (Connecticut)

Wendy’s Gnome Shop from North Carolina

All the founders have their own online store, but want to pitch their business ideas to the sharks in order to expand their brand name.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank episode 8 mentioned descriptions of the products. It reads:

“Holiday cheer heads into the Tank when an entrepreneur from Charlotte, North Carolina, shows how her hobby turned lucrative business is committed to bringing smiles into every home with her magical designs. A family of entrepreneurs from Milford, Connecticut, return to the Tank for another shot at a deal with a product designed to keep your most precious ornaments safe and secure during the holiday season.”

The synopsis further reads:

“An Elf from Chicago, Illinois, hopes to spread joy through his personalized digital business; while a husband-and-wife duo from Wallingford, Connecticut, are committed to making spirits bright with their magical product aimed at helping children communicate with the North Pole.”

Who are the judges?

The judges’ panel is filled with millionaires and billionaires who have been part of Shark Tank for a long time. The upcoming episode will feature the regulars — Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

Until now, each episode had a guest shark, but this time, it seems like there will be none. If any guest shark makes an appearance, then it will be among these five entrepreneurs — Emma Grede, Nirav Tolia, Peter Jones, Kevin Hart and Daniel Lubetzky.

Shark Tank’s Friday episode will also welcome last year’s contestants, Kristy Moore, Jennifer Couch and Amberly Hall from Houston, Texas. They are the founders of Holiball, a company that produces inflatable, oversized Christmas tree ornaments.

Also Read Article Continues below

Cuban and Corcoran invested in their business in season 12 and the founders will appear in the upcoming episode to give an update on their thriving business.

Edited by Saman