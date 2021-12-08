Wendy’s Gnome Shop on ‘Shark Tank’: Cost, founder, where to buy, and more

The eighth episode of Shark Tank Season 13 will bring Gnomes to the show. Wendy’s Gnome Shop is one of the most interesting business deals viewers will get to see this Friday.

The product is a handmade gnome that can be customized for any festival. Going by the brand name, Wendy’s Gnome Shop, the founder is Wendy who started making gnomes as a hobby.

Her business has been mentioned in the official synopsis of Shark Tank episode 8. It reads:

“Holiday cheer heads into the Tank when an entrepreneur from Charlotte, North Carolina, shows how her hobby turned lucrative business is committed to bringing smiles into every home with her magical designs.”

Wendy was a delivery nurse before she started making gnomes

Wendy is the founder, designer, and gnome-maker of her business. Before this, she was a labor and delivery nurse who started making Gnomes two years ago as a hobby.

Her gnomes are now being sold in every state of the US. Wendy shared her joy on her brand’s page.

She said:

“I really enjoy designing them and hearing about the joy they bring to my customers. The Design-A-Gnome idea is my passion. I want my customers to express their creativity and design their own gnome to suit any event in their life. I want to make their vision into a finished product that makes them smile.”

Alongside Wendy, her daughter Amber is also following in her mother’s footsteps. She has also turned into a gnome maker from a nurse. Wendy and Amber will appear on Shark Tank to showcase their product.

How to purchase?

Wendy’s Gnome Shop provides numerous kinds of gnomes. The collection section mentions the types, including custom, special occasion, unique, 2022 pre-order, winter/holidays, and many more.

One can purchase the product from its online store where each gnome is ranged between $30-$35.

The founder is currently giving out Shark Tank special discounts with each purchase.

When will ‘Shark Tank’ episode 8 air?

Wendy and Amber’s Wendy’s Gnome Shop will be shown in episode 8 of Shark Tank Season 13. It will air on Friday, December 10, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

The episode will feature OG Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John.

Apart from Wendy’s Gnome Shop, Shark Tank episode 8 will also introduce three more business deals — Santa’s Enchanted Mail Box, Ornament Anchor, and The Real Elf.

Edited by Prem Deshpande