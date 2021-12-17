Tenikle from ‘Shark Tank’: Cost, founder, and all about its octopus connection

Shark Tank Season 13 returns with its ninth episode this Friday. It will introduce interesting business deals that include a unique phone stand.

The tripod was invented by a couple, Hans and Lydia Dose, and they named their product Tenikle. It is a creative name inspired by the ocean and octopus’ tentacles.

Speaking about the title’s octopus connection, Hans said in his brand website’s bio:

“An octopus’s tentacles are incredibly useful, what if I made a product that was actually a literal tentacle? I think it could work!”

So, the tripod and tentacle combination helped bring Tenikle to life.

Story behind the invention

The idea of inventing a unique phone mount didn’t come to the founders out of the blue. It occurred to them when Hans and Lydia went hiking and forgot their tripod to click pictures. So, they tried to mount Hans' iPhone on a tree branch. Unfortunately, it fell, and the founder was left with a broken screen.

While returning home, he placed his phone on his car mount, and this was when the idea clicked. Speaking about that moment, Hans said:

"I have this big, ugly car mount already, why couldn’t it also be used as a tripod?"

The Tenikle business is thriving for the couple who refrain from using harmful plastics in making the product.

Where to buy?

Anyone can purchase Tenikle products from the brand’s website, where they are available in various colors. While one product costs $30, a pack of three costs $85.

A new variant, Tenikle 360, is also available online at $45. People can also buy the products from Amazon.

When will Tenikle air on ‘Shark Tank’?

Hans and Lydia’s Tenikle episode will air on Shark Tank on Friday, December 17, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank episode 9 mentioned the product. It reads:

“An entrepreneur from Dana Point, California, pitches his sea creature-inspired all-in-one product for hands-free device holding.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The judges’ panel will include sharks Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Barbara Corcoran. Guest shark Daniel Lubetzky will return for this episode of Shark Tank as well.

Checked out our interview with the cast of the new AMC+ series- Firebite? Click here for more.

Edited by Shaheen Banu