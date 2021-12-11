‘Shark Tank’ fans find The Real Elf business “lame” and “creepy”

The latest episode of Shark Tank Season 13 was about business deals during the holiday season. One such interesting pitch was The Real Elf.

Founder Tommy dons a red onesie with a pointy hat and spreads joy by clicking pictures and sending videos of himself greeting people as an elf.

While the judges found the deal interesting, fans were not highly impressed. They found Tommy The Real Elf annoying and creepy, especially when he said that he sends his clips for $50 as a Christmas greeting. One of the viewers even called the business pitch “lame.”

Here's how fans reacted to The Real Elf on Shark Tank:

hmong_girl @HmongQueen1 This is 100% the LAMEST pitch I have ever seen on #SharkTank . He's just a life size Elf on the Shelf. This is 100% the LAMEST pitch I have ever seen on #SharkTank. He's just a life size Elf on the Shelf.

Marielle @TheNolaChick Elf on the Shelf is gonna sue somebody! #SharkTank Elf on the Shelf is gonna sue somebody! #SharkTank

Alba North @AlbaNorth5 Actually, I’m definitely getting my brother a Tommy the Elf video. He will freak tf out. #SharkTank Actually, I’m definitely getting my brother a Tommy the Elf video. He will freak tf out. #SharkTank https://t.co/ZV4kkyivom

chantelle rodriguez @chantelle1965 @ABCSharkTank It took me 5 minutes to figure out what he was selling. @ABCSharkTank It took me 5 minutes to figure out what he was selling.

Novafan23 @Novafan23

#SharkTank The Real Elf is annoying. I'm out. The Real Elf is annoying. I'm out. #SharkTank

Alba North @AlbaNorth5 Wait…so the elf sends vids of himself to your friends and family? #SharkTank Wait…so the elf sends vids of himself to your friends and family? #SharkTank https://t.co/ec75Hwtct2

Did The Real Elf get a deal?

Tommy The Real Elf came to Shark Tank from Illinois with his business pitch that was about spreading joy through a personalized digital business.

While the sharks liked the pitch, they were not convinced to invest in it. Their reasons included:

—The Real Elf was a business just for the holiday season.

—Tommy was not a full-time elf, which meant the business was a part-time job.

—The brand can be handled by just one person and may not need an expansion.

However, Barbara Corcoran loved the pitch and her heart further melted when Tommy told her that the profits go to medical funds for cancer. Apparently, Tommy had a health scare with cancer a few years ago.

Who else got deals on ‘Shark Tank’?

Shark Tank Season 13 episode 8 aired on ABC with four business deals.

The first to appear was Wendy’s Gnome Shop run by Wendy and daughter Amber, who create gnomes for all kinds of festivals. This pitch impressed Corcoran and Daymond John, and they offered great deals to Wendy, who chose the latter as her investor.

Second in line was Ornament Anchor pitched by a family of five. This was their second time on Shark Tank, but they failed to win the sharks' hearts and money, yet again.

The third pitch was made by Tommy The Real Elf, and the final business deal was Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox.

Shark Tank episode 8 also welcomed guest shark Daniel Lubetzky, who didn’t invest in any of the deals.

New episode of Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia