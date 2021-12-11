×
‘Shark Tank’ fans find The Real Elf business “lame” and “creepy”

The Real Elf appears on 'Shark Tank' Season 13 (Image via Christopher Willard/ ABC)
Modified Dec 11, 2021 09:20 AM IST
News

The latest episode of Shark Tank Season 13 was about business deals during the holiday season. One such interesting pitch was The Real Elf.

Founder Tommy dons a red onesie with a pointy hat and spreads joy by clicking pictures and sending videos of himself greeting people as an elf.

While the judges found the deal interesting, fans were not highly impressed. They found Tommy The Real Elf annoying and creepy, especially when he said that he sends his clips for $50 as a Christmas greeting. One of the viewers even called the business pitch “lame.”

Here's how fans reacted to The Real Elf on Shark Tank:

An elf who takes pictures of you? #SharkTank https://t.co/KtWiiuNcCe
This is 100% the LAMEST pitch I have ever seen on #SharkTank. He's just a life size Elf on the Shelf.
Elf on the Shelf is gonna sue somebody! #SharkTank
Actually, I’m definitely getting my brother a Tommy the Elf video. He will freak tf out. #SharkTank https://t.co/ZV4kkyivom
@ABCSharkTank It took me 5 minutes to figure out what he was selling.
Elf on the shelf: #SharkTank https://t.co/NljTggbvPC
Can you imagine getting an elf video from Tommy? #SharkTank https://t.co/LhCpklKsQD
Ummm can’t we all just use elf Snapchat filters? 😒 #sElfie #therealelf #SharkTank
The Real Elf is annoying. I'm out. #SharkTank
Wait…so the elf sends vids of himself to your friends and family? #SharkTank https://t.co/ec75Hwtct2

Did The Real Elf get a deal?

Tommy The Real Elf came to Shark Tank from Illinois with his business pitch that was about spreading joy through a personalized digital business.

While the sharks liked the pitch, they were not convinced to invest in it. Their reasons included:

—The Real Elf was a business just for the holiday season.

—Tommy was not a full-time elf, which meant the business was a part-time job.

—The brand can be handled by just one person and may not need an expansion.

However, Barbara Corcoran loved the pitch and her heart further melted when Tommy told her that the profits go to medical funds for cancer. Apparently, Tommy had a health scare with cancer a few years ago.

I love you, @BarbaraCorcoran ❤️ can’t wait to create magic with you! #therealelf #SharkTank twitter.com/barbaracorcora…

Who else got deals on ‘Shark Tank’?

Shark Tank Season 13 episode 8 aired on ABC with four business deals.

The first to appear was Wendy’s Gnome Shop run by Wendy and daughter Amber, who create gnomes for all kinds of festivals. This pitch impressed Corcoran and Daymond John, and they offered great deals to Wendy, who chose the latter as her investor.

Second in line was Ornament Anchor pitched by a family of five. This was their second time on Shark Tank, but they failed to win the sharks' hearts and money, yet again.

The third pitch was made by Tommy The Real Elf, and the final business deal was Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox.

Shark Tank episode 8 also welcomed guest shark Daniel Lubetzky, who didn’t invest in any of the deals.

New episode of Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia
