The Real Elf on ‘Shark Tank’: Cost, where to buy and founder with journalism degree

The holiday special episode of Shark Tank Season 13 will feature interesting business deals related to Christmas. One such pitch will be The Real Elf, which, as the name suggests, will be showcased by an elf!

Tommy, from Clarendon Hills, Illinois, will arrive on Shark Tank Episode 8 to impress the sharks donning elf clothes. His business is about bringing joy to people’s life by clicking an “elfie” with them.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank Episode 8 reads:

“An elf from Chicago, Illinois, hopes to spread joy through his personalized digital business.”

Story behind The Real Elf

Tommy, who pursued broadcast journalism in college, tried to build a career in news channels, advertising, sales and even under a plastic surgeon. But he found his calling when his friends pointed out that he bears resemblance to an elf.

The founder brought his “elfie” business into action after he had a medical scare, with cancer. In 2014, he decided to bring merry and joy to people’s life.

So, he donned his red onesie and pointy hat and started roaming the streets during the festivals. His idea was to bring a smile to people’s faces and make the day memorable with a selfie, which Tommy named as “elfie”. And as he gained popularity, he launched his brand, The Real Elf.

The brand’s “About Us” page reads:

“Although Tommy has appeared at high profile events, made celebrity pals, and gained lots of media attention, he remains a down-to-earth Real Elf - dedicated to getting everyone on to Santa's Nice list by spreading joy, happiness, and Christmas cheer 365 days a year!”

How to book an order?

The Real Elf provides services like Elf Gram, which is a digital way to send holiday cheers from Tommy The Real Elf to anyone at anytime. One can type personalized messages as well. The order costs up to $50.

The brand's site also sells customized mugs, pillows and pullover T-shirts. They have also explained how a customer can book an “elfie”:

“Celebrate the season with your very own ELFIE! If you've been nice all year, you might be lucky enough to run into Tommy The Real Elf when he's out and about, or you can hire Tommy for your next event, and put a smile on everyone's face!”

When will ‘Shark Tank’ Episode 8 air?

The Real Elf will be seen taking an “elfie” with the sharks and judges of Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 8, which premieres Friday, December 10, at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

Shark Tank’s judges include Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from The Real Elf, Shark Tank Episode 8 will also showcase products like Wendy’s Gnome Shop, Santa’s Enchanted Mail Box and Ornament Anchor.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee