Must Love on ‘Shark Tank’: Cost, founders and more about the ice cream business

Shark Tank Season 13 returns with a new episode this Friday on ABC. Episode 11 will introduce founders who will showcase their ice cream business, Must Love, to the sharks.

Must Love was founded by Mollie and Hannah, who have been best friends for over 15 years. Both are lactose intolerant but love sweets and from this love they created dairy-free ice cream that is made of real fruits and easily found ingredients.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank Episode 11 mentions Must Love’s description. It reads:

“Best friends from Los Angeles, California, introduce a healthier version of a favorite indulgence.”

How was Must Love created?

Mollie and Hannah worked somewhere at different places before founding Must Love. While hanging out together one evening, Mollie made a banana ice cream with frozen bananas and almond milk in a food processor.

Hannah loved the dessert and that was the moment when she thought of making home-made ice cream. According to the company’s bio, the founders call it their “lightning striking” moment.

After trying out several batches and turning their husbands into taste-testers, the best friends finally succeeded in making the perfect batch.

Mollie and Hannah quit their jobs and began Must Love as their new business. On Shark Tank, their pitch described their product as “Simply Good (For You) Fun.”

Where to buy?

Interested buyers can purchase their favorite flavored ice cream from the brand’s website. It contains a variety of flavors and comes in two forms: Dipped Bars and Pints.

One bar or pint of any flavor costs $12, while a variety pack containing 3 bars and pints is priced at $60. Must Love also sells sprinkles on their site as a separate commodity.

Investors of ‘Shark Tank’ Episode 11

Episode 11 of the business-themed show will be graced by all the regular sharks/investors Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban. They will be joined by guest shark Kevin Hart, who appeared in the previous episode as well.

The panel will also have another guest investor in the form of Peter Jones. The synopsis mentions:

“Peter Jones, global business tycoon and original Dragon from BBC’s ‘Dragon’s Den’ (the U.K. version of ‘Shark Tank’), brings his expertise from across the pond into the Tank in an all-new episode.”

The upcoming episode is all set to air on ABC on Friday, January 14, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Danyal Arabi