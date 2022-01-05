Black Sands on ‘Shark Tank’: Meet comic book founders with army background

Shark Tank Season 13 returns with episode 12 after a two-week break during the holiday season. All set to impress, the founders of Black Sands Entertainment will showcase their business to the sharks on the show.

Manuel Godoy, Geiszel Godoy, and Teunis De Raat will be seen explaining their comic book publication. It contains historical fantasy tales revolving around people of color.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank episode 12 mentioned the business. It read:

“Entrepreneurs from Middletown, Delaware, and Vancouver, British Columbia, hope their independent Black content book publishing company will help change the way people learn about African history.”

Who are the founders?

Married army veteran couple Manuel and Geiszel are the showrunners of Black Sands. Geiszel worked as an army administrator and was also a fashion designer before fully committing to Black Sands in 2017 as a publisher.

Manuel’s biography on his company’s website mentioned that he is also the creator of Kids 2 Kings and Sons of Nibru. He founded Black Sands as an alternative to the “agenda-driven media coverage of the black experience.”

De Raat, who will accompany the couple on Shark Tank, has 25 years of experience in the animation industry. He has worked with big companies like Pixar and Disney.

Aside from comics, Black Sands also publishes chapter books, picture books, DVDs, and graphic novels.

Where to buy Black Sands products?

The brand’s website provides a “Shop Now” option to purchase the products. They are also available on Amazon.

While DVD is worth $19.99, chapter books and comics’ prices start from $8.99. One can buy just one chapter or a pack of three chapters.

The Black Sands comics’ storyline is known as “The Second Kingdom,” which revolves around a young boy who will soon rule an ancient African kingdom.

When will Black Sands appear on ‘Shark Tank’?

Episode 12 of Shark Tank Season 13 will air on Friday, January 7, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Black Sands will feature at the end of the episode.

Shark Tank's regulars, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner, will grace the investors’ panel. They will be joined by guest shark Kevin Hart, an actor, entrepreneur, comedian, and investor.

Edited by Shaheen Banu