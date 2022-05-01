3 ABC game shows slated for May 2022 release

ABC is bringing its viewers some interesting game shows that will keep them glued to their television screens. These shows bring the right amount of drama and excitement for the audience, with an interesting line-up slated to release this month.

These game shows will test the skills of viewers and attempt to test the contestants or the cast on a whole new level. The stakes are higher this time, with numerous surprises and even better rewards.

The game shows included in the ABC line-up are mini golf competition series Holey Moley, challenging quiz show The Chase and innovative storytelling series Who Do You Believe?

Details of ABC game shows slated to release in May 2022

Check out the following unique, interesting and fast-paced game shows that are set to be released this month.

1) The Chase

In an all-new season, three Chasers Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen join returning Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer for a fast-paced battle of intellect where the contestants are challenged to think faster than they might have ever done before.

These competitors must put their best foot forward in battle and face-off against a Chaser in "a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes," to answer up to 166 questions across varying topics.

Check out the following ABC official descriptions of the three new Chasers this season.

Victoria Grace

"'The Queen' of all things trivia, has been dubbed the smartest woman in the world based on her domination of online trivia tournaments and is sure to strike fear in the hearts of contestants."

Brandon Blackwell

"'The Lightning Bolt' Blackwell is a speed-quiz champ and has beaten both Brad and James at the game."

Buzzy Cohen

"'The Stunner' Cohen is no exception, known for his flashy personal style and razor-sharp wit, like the others … he doesn’t like to lose."

Sara Haines, well-known as the co-host of the the network's daytime talk shows like The View, Strahan and Sara, which was later renamed Strahan, Sara and Keke, returns as the host of the third season of The Chase, which premieres on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

2) Holey Moley

Fan favorite game series Holey Moley is back with its fourth season titled Holey Moley Fore-Ever, which premieres on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

The mini-golf competition series features an exciting collaboration for viewers "when the Muppets favorites unite with on-camera commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, making for some un-fore-gettable hijinks."

Eight contestants will battle it out for the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a secure spot in the finals of the game show. Also returning this season are sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry.

Holey Moley is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Other Executive Producers include Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Kate Shelbourn, Jeron Smith, and Erick Peyton.

3) Who Do You Believe?

Viewers will get to experience this innovative new series on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10.00 pm ET on ABC and streaming on Hulu. The show features "simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives."

In each episode, the audience will get a dual experience - they will step into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals of the particular case, each of them giving never before revealed details bound to intrigue the viewers.

The viewer will then play "armchair detective" to deduce and piece together all the different information to uncover their version of the truth of the case. The synopsis reads:

"There are two sides to every story – and there’s no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child or way of life. Within this unique storytelling format, every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving you to question: 'Who Do You Believe?'"

Who Do You Believe is produced by Lime Pictures in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative production unit. Executive producers include Sarah Tyekiff, Ben Crompton and Alex Weresow. Weresow is also the showrunner.

Tune in to ABC to check out these amazing game shows that will intrigue viewers and keep them on their toes for surprises that may come along the way. While there are some that are new, others are marking their return because of their popularity.

Edited by Somava