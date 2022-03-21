American Song Contest Season 1: What are the names of the 56 contestants?

NBC’s Eurovision-inspired music competition, American Song Contest, has lined-up 56 contestants who are set to showcase their singing talent. Contestants will compete to win the vote of the country and be crowned the winner.

American Song Contest premieres on Monday, March 21, from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm EST on NBCUniversal. In an attempt to raise the bar for music competitions, the show will feature neck-to-neck competitions between groups, duos, and solo singers.

Each week, contestants will come up with original songs that will pave the way for the semi-finale round. After running for eight weeks, the grand finale of NBC’s upcoming competition will air on May 9.

Meet the 56 contestants on American Song Contest

The show, hosted by American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson and rap ace Snoop Dog, will feature singers with and without global recognition.

Viewers might spot familiar contestants like The Crystal Method (Nevada), Macy Gray (Ohio), Sisqo (Maryland), Jewel (Alaska), and Michael Bolton (Connecticut).

Here’s a complete list of the contestants on American Song Contest:

· Alabama: Ni/Co

· Alaska: Jewel

· American Samoa: Tenelle

· Arizona: Las Marias

· Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb

· California: Sweet Taboo

· Colorado: Riker Lynch

· Connecticut: Michael Bolton

· Delaware: Nitro Nitra

· Florida: Ale Zabala

· Georgia: Stela Cole

· Guam: Jason J

· Hawaii: Bronson Kane’Opio Varde

· Idaho: Andrew Sheppard

· Illinois: Justin Jesso

· Indiana: UG skywalkin

· Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley

· Kansas: Broderick Jones

· Kentucky: Jordan Smith

· Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz

· Maine: King Kyote

· Maryland: Sisqo

· Massachusetts: Jared Lee

· Michigan: Ada LeAnn

· Minnesota: Yam Haus

· Mississippi: Keyone Starr

· Missouri: Brett Seper

· Montana: Jonah Prill

· Nebraska: Jocelyn Anderson

· Nevada: The Crystal Method

· New Hampshire: MARi

· New Jersey: Brooke Alexx

· New Mexico: Khalisol

· New York: Enisa

· North Carolina: John Morgan

· North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks

· Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu

· Ohio: Macy Gray

· Oklahoma: AleXa

· Oregon: courtship

· Pennsylvania: Bri Steves

· Puerto Rico: Christian Pagan

· Rhode Island: Hueston

· South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti

· South Dakota: Judd Hoos

· Tennessee: Tyler Braden

· Texas: Grant Knoche

· U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock

· Utah: Savannah Keyes

· Vermont: Josh Panda

· Virginia: Almira Zaky

· Washington: Allen Stone

· Washington, D.C.: Neither

· West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham

· Wisconsin: Jake’O

· Wyoming: Ryan Charles

Audrey Morrissey, the show's executive producer, talked to TVInsider about managing a show with a large contestant list:

“Launching a new series is always a massive undertaking, but mounting one that involves producing 56 original songs is a herculean task.”

She continued:

“Selecting the right label partner to dig in with us was crucial, and we found the perfect partner in Atlantic Records.”

She also expressed her excitement at introducing talented artists to the viewers who will be deciding the ultimate winner of the show.

