When will American Song Contest Season 1 episode 1 air? Release date, judges and more about NBC series

American Song Contest, a musical reality show based on the Euroversion Song Contest, will hit screens this week on NBC. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, the show will air its finale in a month.

Singers from 50 states and six U.S territories will perform an original song in front of the judges and the audience to win the title of Best Original Song in the show.

Details About American Song Contest Season 1

Season 1 of the American Song Contest will premiere on March 21, 2022, on NBC. Around 56 contestants will put on their best performance to woo the audience and judges to be crowned the winner of the show, which will be declared on May 9, 2022.

Based on the 65-years-old competition, Eurovision Song Contest, the American version of the reality show will run for eight weeks, with each singer representing one of the 50 states as well as one of Washington DC, Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

The singers will perform an original song in the American Song Contest that will be released later on Atlantic Records.

A jury of 56 professional musicians from the industry will judge the singers. Like the contestants, each jury will also represent one state or territory across the United States.

American Song Contest will have five qualifying rounds and two semi-final rounds, all leading to one grand finale where the jury and the audience together will decide the winner of the show. The 56 contestants competing on the show are:

Ni/Co - Alabama Jewel - Alaska Tenelle - American Samoa Las Marias - Arizona Kelsey Lamb - Arkansac Sweet Taboo - California Riker Lynch - Colorado Michael Bolton - Connecticut Nitro Nitra - Delaware Ale Zabala - Florida Stela Cole - Georgia Jason J. - Guam Bronson Varde - Hawaii Andrew Sheppard - Idaho Justin Jesso - Illinois UG skywalkin - Indiana Alisabeth Von Presley - Iowa Broderick Jones - Kansas Jordan Smith - Kentucky Brittany Pfantz - Louisiana King Kyote - Maine Sisqó - Maryland Jared Lee - Massachusetts Ada LeAnn - Michigan Yam Haus - Minnesota Keyone Starr - Mississippi Brett Seper - Missouri Jonah Prill - Montana Jocelyn - Nebraska The Crystal Method - Nevada MARi - New Hampshire Brooke Alexx - New Jersey Khalisol - New Mexico ENISA - New York John Morgan - North Carolina Chloe Fredericks - North Dakota Sabyu - Northern Mariana Islands Macy Gray - Ohio AleXa- Oklahoma courtship.- Oregon Bri Steves - Pennsylvania Christian Pagán - Puerto Rico Hueston - Rhode Island Jesse LeProtti - South Carolina Judd Hoos - South Dakota Tyler Braden - Tennessee Grant Knoche - Texas Cruz Rock - U.S. Virgin Islands Savannah Keyes - Utah Josh Panda - Vermont Almira Zaky - Virginia Allen Stone - Washington NËITHER - Washington, D.C. Alexis Cunningham - West Virginia Jake’O - Wisconsin Ryan Charles - Wyoming

Winner of season one of American Idol and judge of The Voice, Kelly Clarkson is excited to host the American Song Contest along with legendary artist Snoop Dogg. Clarkson thinks the show “is very needed right now” as it will uplift people because the “world is heavy right now”.

American Song Contest airs Monday nights from 8:00pm to 10:00pm on NBC and can be viewed the next day on Peacock.

