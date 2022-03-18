×
When will American Song Contest Season 1 episode 1 air? Release date, judges and more about NBC series

American Song Contest Season 1 premieres on March 21, 2022, on NBC (Image via @kellyclarkson/Instagram)
Modified Mar 18, 2022 06:53 PM IST
American Song Contest, a musical reality show based on the Euroversion Song Contest, will hit screens this week on NBC. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, the show will air its finale in a month.

Singers from 50 states and six U.S territories will perform an original song in front of the judges and the audience to win the title of Best Original Song in the show.

Details About American Song Contest Season 1

Season 1 of the American Song Contest will premiere on March 21, 2022, on NBC. Around 56 contestants will put on their best performance to woo the audience and judges to be crowned the winner of the show, which will be declared on May 9, 2022.

Based on the 65-years-old competition, Eurovision Song Contest, the American version of the reality show will run for eight weeks, with each singer representing one of the 50 states as well as one of Washington DC, Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

The singers will perform an original song in the American Song Contest that will be released later on Atlantic Records.

A jury of 56 professional musicians from the industry will judge the singers. Like the contestants, each jury will also represent one state or territory across the United States.

American Song Contest will have five qualifying rounds and two semi-final rounds, all leading to one grand finale where the jury and the audience together will decide the winner of the show. The 56 contestants competing on the show are:

  1. Ni/Co - Alabama
  2. Jewel - Alaska
  3. Tenelle - American Samoa
  4. Las Marias - Arizona
  5. Kelsey Lamb - Arkansac
  6. Sweet Taboo - California
  7. Riker Lynch - Colorado
  8. Michael Bolton - Connecticut
  9. Nitro Nitra - Delaware
  10. Ale Zabala - Florida
  11. Stela Cole - Georgia
  12. Jason J. - Guam
  13. Bronson Varde - Hawaii
  14. Andrew Sheppard - Idaho
  15. Justin Jesso - Illinois
  16. UG skywalkin - Indiana
  17. Alisabeth Von Presley - Iowa
  18. Broderick Jones - Kansas
  19. Jordan Smith - Kentucky
  20. Brittany Pfantz - Louisiana
  21. King Kyote - Maine
  22. Sisqó - Maryland
  23. Jared Lee - Massachusetts
  24. Ada LeAnn - Michigan
  25. Yam Haus - Minnesota
  26. Keyone Starr - Mississippi
  27. Brett Seper - Missouri
  28. Jonah Prill - Montana
  29. Jocelyn - Nebraska
  30. The Crystal Method - Nevada
  31. MARi - New Hampshire
  32. Brooke Alexx - New Jersey
  33. Khalisol - New Mexico
  34. ENISA - New York
  35. John Morgan - North Carolina
  36. Chloe Fredericks - North Dakota
  37. Sabyu - Northern Mariana Islands
  38. Macy Gray - Ohio
  39. AleXa- Oklahoma
  40. courtship.- Oregon
  41. Bri Steves - Pennsylvania
  42. Christian Pagán - Puerto Rico
  43. Hueston - Rhode Island
  44. Jesse LeProtti - South Carolina
  45. Judd Hoos - South Dakota
  46. Tyler Braden - Tennessee
  47. Grant Knoche - Texas
  48. Cruz Rock - U.S. Virgin Islands
  49. Savannah Keyes - Utah
  50. Josh Panda - Vermont
  51. Almira Zaky - Virginia
  52. Allen Stone - Washington
  53. NËITHER - Washington, D.C.
  54. Alexis Cunningham - West Virginia
  55. Jake’O - Wisconsin
  56. Ryan Charles - Wyoming

Winner of season one of American Idol and judge of The Voice, Kelly Clarkson is excited to host the American Song Contest along with legendary artist Snoop Dogg. Clarkson thinks the show “is very needed right now” as it will uplift people because the “world is heavy right now”.

American Song Contest airs Monday nights from 8:00pm to 10:00pm on NBC and can be viewed the next day on Peacock.

