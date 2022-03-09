Did Kelly Clarkson have a prenup? Singer reaches divorce settlement with ex over custody and spousal support 

American singer Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstone have finalized their divorce nearly two years after first filing it.

As per the news outlet, TMZ, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, has approved Clarkson's proposal, which will give her primary custody of River, 7, and Remington, 5. Montana-based Blackstock will have kids once a month.

As per documents obtained by outlet The Blast, the American Idol star will have to pay $115,000 a month to her ex-husband Blackstock for spousal support, but that will end in January 2024.

Her ex will also get $45,600 a month as child support. Clarkson will be receiving both of their Montana properties and the music manager will be paying the singer $2,000 per month while he resides at their ranch until June.

Documents also state that the singer will receive the family pets multiple cars, such as a Ford Bronco, a Ford F250, a Porsche Cayenne, and a flight simulator.

Blackstock will receive cattle, livestock, stock dogs and horses from the couple, as well as multiple vehicles, including a Ford F-350, a Ford F-250, an ATV, and some CAT snowmobiles. In addition, he'll walk away with a golf simulator and a couple of Patek Philippe watches.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstone signed a prenup

Like most celebrities, Kelly Clarkson and Blackstone signed a prenup before tying the knot. However, as per an old news outlet Daily Mail report, Clarkson was reportedly asking to "enforce" the couple's prenuptial agreement and terminate Blackstock's ability to seek spousal support. Clarkson also wanted joint custody of their kids.

As of now, their prenup will remain in place and the 39-year-old singer will pay her estranged husband $1.3 million. All assets and income derived during her marriage to the 45-year-old got separated through the agreement. This allowed her to own the Montana ranch, where her family spent vacations together in 2020.

In October 2021, the court ruled that the Montana ranch belonged to Clarkson. As of the time, Blackstock argued that all of the property and assets acquired during their marriage were shared 50/50 by the couple.

However, the judge rejected that position, stating that property acquired during the marriage is subject to the prenuptial agreement. In January 2022, the former couple agreed on who would own the ranch.

Legal documents obtained by ET at the time indicate that Blackstock agreed to give the talk show host a 5.12% stake in Warren Peak Ranch. Documents indicate the ranch is valued at $17,750,000, but Brandon's 5.12% ownership interest is $908,800.

Kelly Clarkson was legally declared single in August 2021 when she filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020.

