When will Below Deck Down Under air on Peacock? Plot and more explored as Jason Chambers teases shark story

The reality show Below Deck Down Under, which is the latest addition to Bravo’s Below Deck franchise, is all set to air this week on March 17 on Peacock. The fourth series of the franchise promises lots of drama and entertainment in every episode.

Below Deck Down Under will follow the deck team and interior crewmembers of the superyacht as they try to navigate their professional lives along with dealing with personal issues.

All about Below Deck Down Under

Below Deck Down Under is all set to premiere on March 17, 2022 on Peacock. Shot in the shark-infested Great Barrier Reef in north-eastern Australia, the trailer of the show gives viewers a glimpse of some dangerous mishaps, fights among the crew members, tub hook-ups, and a few high-maintenance guests on M/Y Thalassa.

The show will see some old and some new faces in Thalassa who will try to impress everyone with their working skills and solve their personal issues along the way. The crew members of the show are:

Captain Jason Chambers

Chief stewardess Aesha Scott, star of Below Deck Mediterranean seasons 4 and 5

Chef Ryan McKeown

Bosun Jamie Sayed

Stews Tumi Mhlongo and Magda Ziomek

Deckhands Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton, and Benny Crawley.

The crew is all set to give the experience of a lifetime to their charter guests. From scuba diving, snorkeling, and a few weddings, viewers will see it all in the series, including wild encounters with sharks.

Speaking about the difficulties they all faced while navigating the yacht and their shark encounter, captain Chambers told TV Insider,

“There were a lot of challenges. Winds come in and out of the marina. We had tide issues, getting in and out for our trips. The timing had to be right. I was talking to the guests and crew about sharks a couple of times. Within two seconds I saw a hammerhead shark come from the surface of the water. So it is real. They are there.”

The first Australian Below Deck edition is all set to premiere on Thursday, March 17, 2022, on Peacock.

Edited by Sabika