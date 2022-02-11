How to watch Marry Me on Peacock? Time and more about Jennifer Lopez-starrer

Jennifer Lopez is back on the silver screen with Marry Me. The rom-com queen returns with a star-studded cast including Owen Wilson and Maluma for the Kat Coiro directorial, based on Bobby Crosby’s graphic novel.

Here is everything to know about the upcoming rom-com which is set to make a grand release on February 11, 2022.

What is Marry Me all about?

Marry Me follows the story of the pop star Katalina “Kat” Valdez, played by Jennifer Lopez, who is all set to tie the knot with her partner and beau, Bastian, played by Maluma. The musical duo were all set to exchange rings and promises in front of a live global audience, but it all fell apart when Katalina discovered something that broke her heart.

On the day of the wedding, Katalina discovers, from an online video, that her fiancé is cheating on her. Devastated, she impulsively decides to randomly marry a stranger, someone from the audience. Katalina ends up choosing Charlie Gilbert, played by Owen Wilson, who was a divorced math teacher.

The movie follows the unlikely romance that sparks between the two as they learn more about one another and spend more time together, eventually falling in love. Is their romance meant to last, or will hurdles come their way and break them apart?

Watch the trailer for the upcoming film starring Jennifer Lopez below.

Is the film free on the streaming platform Peacock?

Marry Me will drop both on the streaming platform Peacock and will also open in theaters on Friday 11, 2022. It will be available to stream on Peacock Premium. The movie can be watched on either Peacock Premium with ads for $4.99 per month, or on Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $9.99 per month.

Sadly, the film is not available in a free version on Peacock. Rom-com fans will only be able to catch the Jennifer Lopez-starrer if they sign up for a paid subscription to the streaming platform.

Get ready for a cozy Valentine's Day with the upcoming romantic comedy on Peacock.

