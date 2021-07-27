Does Owen Wilson have a daughter? All about 2-year old Lyla Aranya Wilson as his ex shares a rare photo online 

Owen Wilson’s ex Varunie Vongsvirates recently shared a picture of Owen’s lookalike love child, Lyla. Lyla is 2 years old and Owen has not yet met her. Varunie posted a picture of Lyla at her friend Ashlee's baby shower. The caption reads,

“My only outings are for Ashlee, I can’t wait for this new chapter of your life! It’s the best.”

Varunie wore a white summer dress while carrying Lyla, who was seen in a pink and white outfit. Varunie mentioned that she has asked Owen Wilson to get involved with their daughter Lyla’s life. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Varunie said that Owen is not involved with their little girl and has not even met his youngest child yet.

“Lyla needs a father. It’s ironic how [Owen] keeps getting these father roles, he’s playing a father in his new movie, and he’s never met his own daughter.”

Varunie Vongsvirates, with her daughter Lyla Aranya Wilson and friend Ashlee. (Image via The Sun)

Does Owen Wilson have a daughter?

The 52-year-old actor was once in a relationship with Jade Duell. They became parents to a son, Robert Ford Wilson, in January 2011. Owen once mentioned that Robert is a big fan of Jackie Chan and has even tested his stunt moves in the park. Owen Wilson and Jade Duell ended their relationship later in the same year.

Owen’s second son, Finn Wilson, was born in January 2014. He was with former personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist at the time. They never confirmed their relationship and remained amicable throughout the pregnancy.

The Internship actor does have a daughter. As mentioned earlier, her full name is Lyla Aranya Wilson. Owen shares Lyla with former girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates and currently, Varunie has full custody of Lyla. Wilson has not yet met his daughter as of 2019.

Owen Wilson is well-known for his long association with filmmaker Wes Anderson. Wilson shares acting and writing credits with Anderson for Bottle Rocket, Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums. He is popular for his work as an on-screen comedian, and has appeared in comedies like Zoolander, Starsky & Hutch, Wedding Crashers, How Do You Know, The Internship, and more.

