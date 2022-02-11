What was Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's last film together? Onscreen couple's chemistry in Marry Me wins the internet

With Valentine's Day around the corner, Marry Me is the perfect movie to watch with your significant other. The movie stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in leading roles.

While their chemistry in Marry Me has set sparks flying, this is not the time the pair have teamed up together. The pair were cast in the 1997 adventure horror film Anaconda, where they played the roles of Terri Flores and Gary Dixon.

Anaconda centered around a huge filming crew trying to shoot a documentary about an Amazonian tribe when they fall prey to one of the biggest reptiles roaming the Amazon. While Jennifer's character survives till the end, Owen's character is crushed in the clutches of the huge reptile.

The onscreen chemistry of Marry Me stars wins the Internet

While it took both the actors a long 25 years to reunite for the project, fans all around the world agree that it has been worth the wait. After Anaconda, this rom-com saw JLo and Owen Wilson as an unlikely couple who fall in love.

February is deemed the month of love, and just ahead of Valentine's Day, the internet can't get enough of this endearing couple. Twitter went all onboard to congratulate the lovely pair for their sizzling chemistry.

ahmad @thisisnotahmad I’ve seen #MarryMeMovie and it was such a pleasant surprise. A heartwarming, endearing rom-com that felt like a throwback in all the best ways. Jennifer Lopez gives such a great performance in this. Highly recommend. I’ve seen #MarryMeMovie and it was such a pleasant surprise. A heartwarming, endearing rom-com that felt like a throwback in all the best ways. Jennifer Lopez gives such a great performance in this. Highly recommend. https://t.co/r5MhXaUbMv

Following the bizarre plotline of a global icon choosing to marry an unknown high school maths teacher, Twitter unanimously sighed that love stories like these are rarely made these days.

Sab Astley @sab_astley so, #MarryMeMovie completely won me over. It's pure feel-good romcom magic, Wilson and Lopez share adorable odd-couple chemistry, you fall in love with their story. It leans into its silliness perfectly, encapsulating that lovably marvellous mid-2000s energy. It's so fun! so, #MarryMeMovie completely won me over. It's pure feel-good romcom magic, Wilson and Lopez share adorable odd-couple chemistry, you fall in love with their story. It leans into its silliness perfectly, encapsulating that lovably marvellous mid-2000s energy. It's so fun! https://t.co/pa74hXjySz

Fans refuse to deem this new age story as 'silly' as it revels in fresh positive energy. While love is in itself a fairly illogical idea, giving life for hopes and dreams is all that the internet is bent on witnessing in Marry Me.

Oryza Sativa 🎈 @LadyAndTheSoda #MarryMeMovie undoubtedly has won me over. Big time! I'm sold to Owen Wilson - Jenifer Lopez chemistry as a middle-aged couple easily. It's a heartwarming story with a very very loveable characters. Marry me gives the old classic 2000’s rom-com vibes.... #MarryMeMovie undoubtedly has won me over. Big time! I'm sold to Owen Wilson - Jenifer Lopez chemistry as a middle-aged couple easily. It's a heartwarming story with a very very loveable characters. Marry me gives the old classic 2000’s rom-com vibes.... https://t.co/KF1BnngSX9

Mychelle @thelovely_mj #MarryMeMovie was so good!! Ugh I love Jennifer & Owen together, they have such great chemistry!! I can’t wait to watch it again 🥰🥰 #MarryMeMovie was so good!! Ugh I love Jennifer & Owen together, they have such great chemistry!! I can’t wait to watch it again 🥰🥰

Austin Burke @theBurk3nator Jennifer Lopez is once again crushing the rom-com game in #MarryMeMovie , and Owen Wilson feels like the perfect compliment. Their chemistry injects life into this formulaic and somewhat silly premise. It’s an easy watch and will provide a nice experience for fans of the genre. Jennifer Lopez is once again crushing the rom-com game in #MarryMeMovie, and Owen Wilson feels like the perfect compliment. Their chemistry injects life into this formulaic and somewhat silly premise. It’s an easy watch and will provide a nice experience for fans of the genre. https://t.co/4pkCdyghEi

Scott Menzel @ScottDMenzel Marry Me was delightfully fun. A good old-fashioned rom-com with a lot of modern-day humor mixed in. The chemistry between Owen Wilson & Jennifer Lopez was surprisingly great & I appreciated how self-aware the whole film was. The music is pretty damn good too. #MarryMeMovie Marry Me was delightfully fun. A good old-fashioned rom-com with a lot of modern-day humor mixed in. The chemistry between Owen Wilson & Jennifer Lopez was surprisingly great & I appreciated how self-aware the whole film was. The music is pretty damn good too. #MarryMeMovie https://t.co/u5K1H8NcBf

Angelique Michelle @AngeliqueMagiqu Ms. Jennifer Lopez has done it again. #MarryMeMovie is definitely worth the watch. Ms. Jennifer Lopez has done it again. #MarryMeMovie is definitely worth the watch.

While it was a treat to watch Jennifer Lopez on the big screen as always, fans agreed that after Hustlers (2019), this romcom felt like a breath of fresh air.

Twitter wholeheartedly chimed in to bring out how intricately Marry Me brings out a sweet tale revolving around two middle-aged people who fall for each other. While setbacks and heartbreak are common in everyday lives, it's never too late to love again.

