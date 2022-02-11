What was Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's last film together? Onscreen couple's chemistry in Marry Me wins the internet

With Valentine's Day around the corner, Marry Me is the perfect movie to watch with your significant other. The movie stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in leading roles.
While their chemistry in Marry Me has set sparks flying, this is not the time the pair have teamed up together. The pair were cast in the 1997 adventure horror film Anaconda, where they played the roles of Terri Flores and Gary Dixon.
Anaconda centered around a huge filming crew trying to shoot a documentary about an Amazonian tribe when they fall prey to one of the biggest reptiles roaming the Amazon. While Jennifer's character survives till the end, Owen's character is crushed in the clutches of the huge reptile.
The onscreen chemistry of Marry Me stars wins the Internet
While it took both the actors a long 25 years to reunite for the project, fans all around the world agree that it has been worth the wait. After Anaconda, this rom-com saw JLo and Owen Wilson as an unlikely couple who fall in love.
February is deemed the month of love, and just ahead of Valentine's Day, the internet can't get enough of this endearing couple. Twitter went all onboard to congratulate the lovely pair for their sizzling chemistry.
Following the bizarre plotline of a global icon choosing to marry an unknown high school maths teacher, Twitter unanimously sighed that love stories like these are rarely made these days.
Fans refuse to deem this new age story as 'silly' as it revels in fresh positive energy. While love is in itself a fairly illogical idea, giving life for hopes and dreams is all that the internet is bent on witnessing in Marry Me.
While it was a treat to watch Jennifer Lopez on the big screen as always, fans agreed that after Hustlers (2019), this romcom felt like a breath of fresh air.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Twitter wholeheartedly chimed in to bring out how intricately Marry Me brings out a sweet tale revolving around two middle-aged people who fall for each other. While setbacks and heartbreak are common in everyday lives, it's never too late to love again.