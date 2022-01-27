Latest Jennifer Lopez photoshop blunder in Coach Spring 2022 campaign leaves Instagram surprised

Jennifer Lopez was recently captured in a series of sexy-tomboy tracksuits for Coach’s new Horse and Carriage campaign, putting a fresh spin on the house’s first logo.

The Perfect Campaign Foiled

JLo was spotted shooting a Coach campaign in an unreleased tracksuit from her latest collaboration with the fashion brand. The popping pink colourway of this hoodie and jogger set makes it bang on trendy and totally wearable.

The campaign places a pop culture twist on the fashion house's legacy – swapping out its iconic horse and carriage with modernized modes of transportation to reimagine nostalgic ride scenes in movies and music. The Coach video campaign serves up strong Jenny from the Block music video vibes from her early 2000 hit.

Harnessing the power of nostalgia was a smart move from Team Coach but they overlooked a major blunder in the process of creating the perfect campaign.

Jennifer Lopez and the Blunder

Jennifer Lopez may be 52-years-old and the mother of nine-year-old twins, but she still gives us all a run for our money when it comes to her body fitness. She is known and loved for being real and raw. This is exactly why fans went bezerk when they saw her recent photoshoot for Coach.

Fans were extremely divided in the comments section, where half were appalled at the amount of photoshop used in the pictures saying they felt betrayed as she has always been seen as the idol who is always true to herself and her roots, and the other half was talking of how great she looked.

Comments under Jennifer Lopez's latest pictures (Image via Instagram)

This has made fans question how real she, they are wondering how she looks behind the airbrush and photoshop. This has also made fans wonder if anything she has portrayed about herself till date was genuine to begin with.

What do you think of this turn of events? Do you believe that JLo's pictures have been airbrushed or do you stand tall with her?

