Below Deck stewardess Daisy Kelliher reads out guest Erica Rose's mother's messages, calls it "slander"

Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members are not done with the controversial charter guests Erica Rose Sanders, Charles Sanders, and Erica’s mother Cindi Rose. In a recent episode of the show's controversial ’Gossip Base' The Pita Party on Instagram, Daisy unapologetically read Cindi's messages out and loud.

Also, in the latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, returning guest Charles got on the nerves of the crew members after he called the food "pathetic."

Cindi’s shrewd text for Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew

Erica Rose Sanders, Charles Sanders, and Cindi Rose always end up having grievances with the services provided by the crew members, and they are known to speak ill of them.

After last season's wrap-up, Daisy received an annoying paragraph-long text from Cindi. As the crew is currently very irritated with their returning charter guests, The Pita Party hosts Daisy and Alli had an unfiltered discussion about the trio’s behavior.

Daisy openly read out the "blood-boiling" text that she received from Erica’s mother:

“All the crew worked hard, except for Captain Glenn and Daisy, who I think were there to create fake rocking ships and try to pretend he [and] she [were] yacht royalty. Daisy ordered people around, but I never saw her do any work."

She continued:

“What would we talk about? That you were an older, confirmed bachelor who likes to be alone? It was rude of you to refuse our good manners. You are 50 something and should know manners by now. To ask people to pay over $25,000 per person and tell them it’s a luxury trip and show us activities and complain about us behind our backs is so immature and then expect tips that we generously did. At least we have manners.”

After reading out the text, the crew member expressed how much she disliked the trio for the slander and lies they were trying to spread through social media.

Moreover, when Erica and Charles were asked the reason behind appearing on the show and throwing tantrums, the couple stated that the show’s producers invite them to spice up the plot.

However, the entire crew of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has always denied the couple’s statement.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht episodes air on Monday at 8:00 pm EST on Bravo.

Edited by Siddharth Satish