Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3: Release date, trailer, cast and more

Bravo is set to return soon with the third season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The franchise is centered around yacht drama among crew members and how they deal with challenges to ensure smooth sailing.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is the spin-off of Below Deck, which recently ended its Season 9 on Bravo. The show is similar to its original series, however, the cast and yacht are different

The spin-off show is held on the mega yacht Parsifal III, which apparently runs without a motor and majorly depends on the wind. It is more difficult to manage than Below Deck’s superyacht My Sienna.

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht air?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 will premiere Monday, February 21 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. The episodes will be available on the network’s site after the premiere.

Viewers can also opt for different streaming services such as Fubo, Sling, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV to get the channel.

Meet the reality show’s cast

The cast members of Below Deck Sailing Yacht include nine staff members. The captain of the yacht is Glenn Shephard, alongside chief engineer Colin MacRae, first mate Gary King and new chef Marcos Spaziani.

Chief stewardess is Daisy Kelliher, followed by second stewardess Gabriela Barragan and third stewardess Ashley Marti. The crew also includes two deckhands, Kelsie Goglia and Tom Pearsonn.

What to expect from Season 3?

The franchise has never disappointed in terms of drama and entertainment. Going by the trailer, the season will be set in the uncharted waters of Menorca, Spain. Viewers can expect hierarchy drama, intimacy and accidents on the yacht.

The official synopsis of Season 3 explains:

“This season, Gary and Daisy leave their contentious dynamic behind as they bring their relationship into uncharted waters. Meanwhile, Daisy’s desire for smooth sailing with her team is endangered as resentments between the stews emerge and threaten the hierarchy of the boat.”

It further reads:

“In the galley, chef Marcos strives for the same standard of excellence he is accustomed to on land but is pushed to his limits to sustain that at sea. With a twisted love pentagon, a litany of gruesome injuries and a dangerous, potentially vessel-crippling accident that threatens the safety of everyone on board, this is Parsifal III’s most epic charter season yet.”

The last season ended in June 2021 with a whole lot of drama around King’s relationship with one of the crew members who will not be part of Season 3. A lot of cast members like Dani Soares, Sydney Zaruba and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux left after Season 2.

