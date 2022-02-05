When will Below Deck season 9 reunion air? Release date, attendees, and more

With Below Deck season 9 coming to an end, all eyes are on the reunion. Viewers were a little doubtful about the reunion considering that Below Deck season 4 did not have a reunion show. But here's a piece of good news for reality TV series fans.

The reunion show of Below Deck Season 9 has already been filmed, and will air on February 7, 2022, Monday on Bravo. Andy Cohen will host the virtual crew gathering.

Below Deck season 9 reunion release date, attendees, and more

The season of Below Deck was tense and witnessed a lot of emotional turmoil and drama among the My Seanna crew, led by Captain Lee Rosbach. By the end of the show, the audience were left guessing whether the show will have a reunion or not.

But now it has been confirmed that the show will have its reunion episode after season 9 deckhand Rayna Lindsey broke the news on her Instagram that the crew has already filmed a virtual reunion episode on January 16.

The reunion is now slated to be released on February 7 on Bravo.

With this reunion, viewers can hope many of the messy issues, from Heather Chase's use of a racial slur, to Jake Foulger's engagement and flirtation with Lindsey, to various other mishaps on deck will be answered.

But Lindsey called the reunion boring, saying it was nothing and lasted only an hour, and did not address any burning questions.

Captain Lee, chef Rachel Hargrove, first-officer Eddie Lucas, chief stew Heather Chase, Fraser Olender, Rayna Lindsey, and Wes O’Dell will reportedly be at the reunion show.

Meanwhile, Stewarts Albert and Kaylee Milligan might join the reunion briefly since they were only present for one-and-a-half charters or less on the superyacht.

But lead deckhand Jake Foulge will not be seen at the Below Deck season 9 reunion. Foulge revealed his absence during an Instagram Q&A, when one of the follower asked, “Hey, anything on the reunion? You’re a blast to watch.”

Responding to his question, the star replied, “I’m not in the reunion unfortunately” and on being asked “Why won’t you be on the reunion?” by one of his fans, Foulge replied “I broke me brain.”

About Below Deck

Developed by Mark Cronin, Rebecca Taylor Henning, and Doug Henning, the reality television series Below Deck debuted on July 1, 2013. The show chronicles the personal and professional lives of crew members who reside aboard a superyacht during charter season.

The Bravo series premiered on October 25, 2021, featuring the yacht My Seanna. The season 9 was filmed in St. Kitts.

