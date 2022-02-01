When will ‘Below Deck’ Episode 14 air? Release date, plot, and more

Nearing the finale, it seems that things are becoming uncontrollable in Bravo TV's Below Deck's next episode. Crew members are about to face more emotional outbursts while managing guests on their yacht, "My Seanna."

Episode 14 of the show's ninth season will air on January 31 at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

The show's next episode will feature a frustrated Rachel and long-simmering tensions among the crew members. As the series is soon going to conclude, it is going to be quite interesting for viewers to see how the crew members are going to maintain their five-star service and continue their lives on the deck.

What happened in the last episode of Below Deck episode 13?

In the recent "Unfinished Business" episode, Eddie was seen struggling with how he could gain Rayna's trust back. In the dramatic episode, the crew and members were seen attending an exhausting group of Hamilton-obsessed guests.

To impress the group, chef Rachel sets herself on an endeavor to make them an exorbitant dinner. With so much going on the deck, Captain Lee was seen to be highly bothered about the crew's five-star service getting deteriorated. He had only one reaction to all the mess:

"Either get your heads out of your a**, or I will eat your a**."

The crew was seen getting too annoyed with the guests complaining about the local water and wanting only bottled water to drink. While attending, guests Rachel, Heather, and Eddie made a huge mess while serving ice cream.

What to expect in the next episode?

In the final week of Below Deck, the crew will meet another group of Hamilton-obsessed guests. Things are going to get more messed up than ever in the episode "We Made It, Ya Slags".

After the ice-cream blunder, Rachel is going to have a frustrating talk with Heather. This will be followed by more "oh-no" situations which will keep viewers guessing for the show ending on a good note.

Will the crew members be able to provide the smoothest service to the finale week's guests? Find out in Below Deck's next episode on January 31 at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

Also Read Article Continues below

Viewers can also watch the show by streaming on fuboTV, Peacock Premium, Sling TV, DIRECTV, and SPECTRUM.

Edited by R. Elahi