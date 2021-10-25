When will 'Below Deck' season 9 episode 1 air? All about My Seanna crew and more

After nearly a year, Bravo's hit series Below Deck is back with season 9 on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. This season, the series will follow the luxurious 'My Seanna' on the beautiful island of St Kitts.

Since the show's release in 2013, Below Deck has been a huge hit and one of Bravo's best rated shows. After a dramatic end to season eight, fans are ready for all the upcoming drama that's about to unfold.

When does Below Deck Season 9 air on Bravo?

The Emmy-nominated series, Below Deck, is set to premiere on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo. Alternatively, it will be available to stream on Peacock. In the UK, episodes will be released every Tuesday on Hayu.

Who is in the cast of Below Deck Season 9?

Captain Lee, Eddie Lucas and Chef Rachel Hargrove return to the series for season 9. Captain Sean Meagher will temporarily replace captain Lee for the first half of the season.

Many new faces including new chief stewardess Heather Chase, stewards Jessica Albert and Fraser Olender and deckhands Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsay and Wes O’Dell will be seen this time.

What yacht will feature in Below Deck Season 9?

Fan favorite yacht 'My Seanna' will return to the show after appearing in season six and eight. The 56.4 meter motor yacht can guest 12 people, excluding 11 members of the crew.

Following the yacht's sale at a whopping $21,900,000 earlier in 2021, the Delta Marine superyacht has now been renamed Starship.

What will happen on Below Deck Season 9?

Eddie Lucas has been promoted to first officer and has to take on double duty in order for his team to succeed. Chief stewardess Heather gets busy picking up one of her stewards' slack to maintain her five-star service.

After a dramatic season 8, chef Rachel tries to build bridges with Eddie. Fans can also expect some boat-mances to bloom during this season.

The Below Deck crew will be sailing to the Caribbean. The season was filmed on the stunning island of St Kitts.

Below Deck season 9 starts on Monday, October 25, at 9pm on Bravo.

Edited by Danyal Arabi