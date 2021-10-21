Who are Lee Rosbach's wife and kids? 'Below Deck' captain has a tragic past

Captain Lee Rosbach will get back to his sailing duties at the My Seanna as season 9 of Below Deck is just around the corner. Rosbach's personal life is as busy as his professional duties on the luxury yacht vessel.

Below Deck's iconic Captain Lee is a devoted husband and loving father. With a big close-knit family, his plate is full with children and grandchildren.

About Captain Lee Rosbach's family

Lee Rosbach and his wife, Mary Anne, share five children, four of whom are sons and one is a daughter. The family had a major setback when their youngest son, Josh, passed away in 2019.

Mary Anna and Lee have been married for almost five decades. Below Deck fans were introduced to Mary Anne during season five of the series when she visited Lee on Valor.

Mary Anne supported Lee's decision to leave his career as a restaurant owner and pursue his dream job as a captain. Although the couple spends a lot of time away from each other, Lee says it's true that distance makes the heart grow fonder.

One of their sons, Sean, shares a passion for yachting like Lee. He works as a chef on a private yacht. Lee's eldest son, Glen, is inclined towards sports.

Earlier this year, Captain Lee announced the birth of his first great-grandchild. The happy family continues to expand.

Captain Lee Rosbach's tragic past

The loss of their youngest son, Josh, has left a void in the family's heart. The 42-year-old succumbed to an accidental drug overdose. However, Captain Lee Rosbach is trying to convert his pain into purpose.

The 70-year-old recollects Josh as the kindest human, who fought his addiction for over two decades. He bravely took the pain for as long as he could but an unfortunate situation arose when he got wronged by dealers.

Lee is starting to share the story of his son's demise to change the public perception of what a drug addict truly is.

"They mean no one no harm. Josh wasn't out there, you know, holding up 7-Elevens or anything like that. He worked every day and, yeah, all the money that he made, did it go to support his habit? Yeah, it did unfortunately. He paid his bills and then everything else went to feed his habit. So, it was hard and he struggled with it obviously, and it didn't have a good outcome."

Last summer, Captain Lee Rosbach commemorated Josh's first death anniversary with a tattoo over his heart. A portrait of his child and the inscription, "Where’s Josh?"

All these years, when Josh was missing from family events, they knew what he was up to. But now Lee knows exactly where his son is - free from pain.

