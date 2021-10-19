Who is Wes O'Dell on 'Below Deck'? Deckhand owns and runs a charter of his own

The return of Bravo’s hit reality series, Below Deck, indicates a new deck crew, with a lot of drama, entertainment, and interesting plot twists.

This season, veterans Eddie Lucas, Rachel Hargrove and Captain Lee Rosbach will be joined by a crew of new faces.

Wes O'Dell is one of the latest additions to the crew this upcoming season. The new deckhand is an experienced sailor and captain.

Who is Wes O'Dell on Below Deck?

Wes is ready for his reality TV debut in the hit series that will document Captain Lee and his crew's journey to Saint Kitts.

Six new crewmates will be joining this season, Wes being one of them. O'Dell is no newbie when it comes to boat life. Wes is a private person who has managed to keep his personal life away from work, but fans will learn about his love life on the show.

Wes is from Jacksonville, Florida. In March 2013, he started his sailing career when he took on the first mate role at Nightwind II Charters. On the job, Wes would assist with full-day sails and snorkel excursions.

Wes was promoted from first mate to caption in 2016. O'Dell moved from Jacksonville to Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, where he commanded the New Horizons and Breakaway charters. By April 2018, Wes was captain at Classic Cruises in Newport. His career went full circle when he became the owner of the ship he initially worked on, Nightwind II Charters, in February 2020.

Wes O'Dell on Bravo's Below Deck, Season 9

The preview of season 9 shows us a little fling Wes might be involved in on the series. Wes is seen flirting with co-star Jessica Albert. The duo shared a kiss in the trailer as well, with Jessica saying:

"I could show him a thing or two."

Wes hasn't commented on the affair and remains quiet online. His Instagram account is private and there isn't much one can learn about his low-profile life. Wes' journey at Below Deck will probably warm him up to a more social life.

About Below Deck Season 9

Below Deck fans have witnessed many talented deckhands dutifully serving on the show. Wes' passion for sailing and ambition to become a captain on the show will surely be a journey to witness.

Here's a sneak peek of Below Deck, Season 9:

Jessica Albert, Fraser Olender, Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsey and Heather Chase will be joining Wes for their first experience this season as well.

Watch Bravo's Below Deck on October 25 to witness the premiere of the entertaining series.

