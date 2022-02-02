"Luis owes no explanation": Fans react as Luis Ruelas' video raises arguments and questions relationships in RHONJ Season 12

The premiere episode of Bravo's RHONJ Season 12 is now out, and a controversial video of Luis "Louie" Ruelas got leaked all over social media. The housewives also learned about the video, which adds to the drama.

Most discussions within these women's houses revolved around them talking about the clip and whether or not Teresa Giudice had any news about it.

Teresa stood by her man throughout the party, while the entire RHONJ episode revolved around debates about the video and eventually questioned Luis' character. The show's fans took to social media to talk about the clip and the housewives' reactions to it.

One fan tweeted:

"Not a Teresa fan, but she's absolutely right - Luis owes no explanation about the video. If she doesn't care, it's nobody's business. #RHONJ."

RHONJ housewives raise concerns over video

Throughout the first half of the Season 12 premiere episode of RHONJ, the housewives talked to their husbands about the video and how Teresa would react if they told her about it.

In the beginning, Jackie and Evan visited Margaret's house, and the ladies got to chat. While they talked about the video, they also felt that Teresa would not like it if the topic was raised during the summer party.

While Melissa and Joe Gorga met Traci Johnson and Tiki Barber in the premiere episode of RHONJ Season 12, they contemplated whether to talk to Teresa about it.

Joe Gorga was not too happy with Luis's video as he was skeptical of the kind of man Luis was. He did not think that Luis was right for his sister, Teresa.

Joe Gorga, in a confessional, revealed how Luis had talked to him about the camp:

"He told me about that camp when I first met him. He told me, 'Listen, I want to take you to this camp.' But when the video came out, I watched it, and I'm like, 'I'm really not into that kinda camp.'"

Jennifer and Bill Adyn felt that Teresa would get defensive if they brought up the topic of the video.

What transpired in the video?

LibraT♎️ @broke_housewife #RHONJ



Luis’s video for anyone else who was also confused: Luis’s video for anyone else who was also confused: #RHONJ Luis’s video for anyone else who was also confused: https://t.co/cEirrL72mK

The clip showed Luis Ruelas shirtless with other similarly undressed men, begging for forgiveness and proclaiming his love for his girlfriend.

“I’m coming home to see you to get engaged and bring our family together and finally get married and have a life together. I love you. I’m sorry I made mistakes and held myself back and held my truth inside and worried about other people around me. I feel your pain; I’m sorry I put you through pain.”

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the video.

bravostanhan @BravoStanHan I didn't like Luis from the second he love-bombed Tre with those cards on #RHUGT and don't like him now #RHONJ I didn't like Luis from the second he love-bombed Tre with those cards on #RHUGT and don't like him now #RHONJ https://t.co/7NUq3hVH9t

Delayna @DelaynaMichelle Maybe I watch too much true crime, but this Luis situation gives me bad vibes. #RHONJ Maybe I watch too much true crime, but this Luis situation gives me bad vibes. #RHONJ https://t.co/Qt6sISDQRJ

Margaret intervenes; fans feel it is not her place

Tensions at the summer party on RHONJ rose high when Margaret chose to speak up and asked Teresa to talk to Luis about the video. She stood by her fiance when she said:

“Listen, that’s part of his past, so he doesn’t owe anybody an explanation about anything. I think he’s an amazing man.”

When Margaret said that the housewives were concerned for Teresa and felt she did not make the right choice, the latter said:

“I go by how me and Luis are present and future. I have a past. He has a past. I don’t care, and I want everybody to do the right thing because this is my home. Give me the respect, give him the respect. If not, I’m not going to be good.”

Fans were not too pleased with Margaret intervening in Luis and Teresa's relationship.

Bad TV Gets Me @badtvgetsme Margaret had a lot of words about Luis talking about the video until Teresa shut it down and then instantly she loves Teresa again #RHONJ Margaret had a lot of words about Luis talking about the video until Teresa shut it down and then instantly she loves Teresa again #RHONJ https://t.co/g8EevwtZGH

Freddy Cougar @_TheCZA Margaret was just telling Jackie nobody should bring up the Luis thing to Teresa and what does she do? bring it up. can't stand this old messy broad I swear lol #RHONJ Margaret was just telling Jackie nobody should bring up the Luis thing to Teresa and what does she do? bring it up. can't stand this old messy broad I swear lol #RHONJ

LMBC ♍️ @lonj91 Margret was wrong for even bringing up the video and for her to say Luis needs to address it.. UH NO TF HE DNT.. who are you? Smh gonna be a long season i see #RHONJ Margret was wrong for even bringing up the video and for her to say Luis needs to address it.. UH NO TF HE DNT.. who are you? Smh gonna be a long season i see #RHONJ

There is more drama to come in the following episodes of RHONJ, which airs every Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

