 Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice’s fallout timeline ahead of RHONJ premiere

The unending feud between co-stars Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice on the show The Real Housewives of New Jersey is definitely getting renewed with the all-new season 12. The first look of Bravo's drama series, which was released about a month ago, has gained massive popularity for the sassy clashes between housewives Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice.

Every season the viewers get to see a tassle between these two housewives. Viewers are sure that the tuning between Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice is not a match made in the heavan, which is why they cannot keep away from fighting each other for too long.

The upcoming feud between Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice

Season after season, the feud between the two has remained, over newly developed issues. Whether it's the hair-pulling in season 10 or the recent wedding fiasco of Teresa with fiancé Luis Ruelas, things have again gone unsettled between the two RHONJ friends.

The show's trailer features Josephs speaking ill of Giudice’s fiancé Luis Ruelas as the housewives go on a girls trip to Nashville. She stated that Giudice's fiancé is too-good-to-be-true and that he looks like a car salesman. Josephs' comment got on Giudice’s nerves which made her throw flatware at her because she was hurt and disgusted. This has probably led Josephs to state in an interview with Page Six that,

“Teresa and I are not getting along. I mean, I think my wedding invitation, [my] save the date, is lost in the mail,”

However, Margaret Josephs clarified that she was just inquiring about Luis Ruelas's character for the best interest of her RHONJ friend. She feels that the group dynamic currently is not in the best state but she hopes that it would be alright.

In Teresa's recent interview with E! News, she also remarked on her own actions in the trailer and said,

"It's really not who I am, but unfortunately it's like you come after someone, I'm sure they're gonna defend themselves and that's what I was doing, obviously."

Also, concluding the whole situation, Teresa has promised that the fallout is going to be more iconic than season one's table flipping.

When is the show airing?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey features the social and professional lives of affluent women of New Jersey.

Season 12 of the show premieres February 1 at 8.00pm on Bravo TV.

Edited by Sabika