"He was acting": Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Erica Sanders defends husband Charles after argument on food

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew did find some unexpected drama with charter guest Charles, who is reality TV star Erica Sanders' husband. While on the yacht, he complained about the food that was served to him and called it "disgusting" even though all the other guests loved and complimented the food.

According to Erica's statement to Reality Blurb, the production of the show wanted Charles to act a certain way, and that is how it panned out for the viewers.

On the yacht, he complained about the steak and omelet that was served by Chef Marcos and said,

"It's not good..McDonald's is better than this..You don't put sweet sauce on steak. So now I feel like I'm losing money by sitting here and looking at this disgusting food..I think it was inedible."

When Captain Glenn heard him out and assured the guests that the dinner would be perfect, in a confessional he said,

"If a guest has a legitimate complaint, of course I wanna hear about it. But who comes on a luxury yacht and says it's not as good as McDonald's. Show some class."

Erica Sanders sets the record straight about her husband's comments on the show

Speaking to Reality Blurb, Erica Sanders confessed about her husband Charles' comments being scripted by the producers of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. She shared,

“I definitely can’t control my husband. But I think if people realize that he was acting and participating along with producers and what they wanted him to do, maybe that will help explain things.”

The star also addressed how her husband was "new to the game," being his first time on reality TV. She confessed that he wanted to be "entertaining," but also have fun on his vacation.

She offered a reminder that Below Deck crew members were also reality stars like her but for her family, this was a trip to spend time with each other. Erica Sanders holds great experience in reality TV, including ABC's The Bachelor, Bachelor Pad, and VH1's You're Cut Off!

She said that being a reality TV "vet" herself, she understood the concept of the show but her primary identity was that of being an attorney and a mother. Erica addressed the viewer backlash and said,

“I don’t like others being entertained at our expense, literally since we paid for the trip. We had a good time and I just want people to realize not to take it so seriously, because at the end of the day it’s a TV show and it’s not good to take anything personally.”

By the end of her interview, the star wanted people to understand that it is an entertainment show and should be taken for what it is. She expressed,

“As an attorney I practice family law as well as other areas and I take my job really seriously. Luckily my clients know that and they take this show for what it is – an entertaining thing to distract people from their everyday lives, including all the chaos going on in our world.”

The star narrated her philosophy and said she believes that everyone is their own person and to just let people do their own thing, as long as it is not "truly harmful." She stressed that her priority would be her parents, husband and foremost, her kids.

Edited by Sabika