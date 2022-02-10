Who is Glenn Shephard from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Five interesting facts about yacht’s captain

After Below Deck Season 9 ended, the Bravo show’s spin-off series, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, is all set to return with a brand new season. It will feature yacht Parsifal III’s crew members, including Captain Glenn Shephard.

He has served in the position for over 12 years and is one of the fans’ favorite characters on the reality show.

His bio on Bravo’s site reads:

“With over 21 years in the industry and 12 years as the Captain on Parsifal III, Glenn has hosted hundreds of high-end guests over many busy charter seasons.”

Read on to learn more about the captain of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Five things to know about Captain Glenn

1) He is a laid-back captain

Shephard is known as a laid-back captain who is calm and chill, unlike Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach. However, if Shephard’s limits are pushed, he knows how to show tough love to his crew. In a promo clip, the captain is seen saying that he is all set to take it up another notch in Season 3.

2) Shephard’s relationship status

Shephard is quite private about his personal life. Fans could not find anything regarding his dating life on social media. Reports stated that he is single and has never been married. His first and foremost love has been the sea.

3) He enjoys photography

Going by his Instagram feed, Shephard likes photography and enjoys traveling. He has posted some incredible pictures of the beautiful locations on his social media handle. Some of the places are from countries like Greece, Italy, Switzerland, Scotland, Japan, and Spain.

Apart from photography and travel, he also enjoys mountain surfing, golfing and of course sailboat cruising.

4) He started as a deckhand

The Montreal native has always been a travel enthusiast and it is the same interest that led him to cruising. He started his career as a deckhand on a 50-foot classic sailboat and since then, he has never looked back for over 21 years.

5) His net worth

He has served on the mega yacht Parsifal III for 12 years. The sailboat reportedly comes with no motor, which means it is harder to manage compared to Captain Lee’s My Sienna. With his work experience, Shephard’s rumored net worth is a million dollars.

According to reports, his salary is around $300,000 per annum, excluding the hefty tips guests leave after spending their time on Parsifal III. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star’s paycheck from Bravo is unknown.

All about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is all set to premiere Season 3 on Monday, February 21 at 8:00 PM ET on Bravo.

In addition to Shephard, the crew members of the mega yacht include chief engineer Colin MacRae, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, first mate Gary King, chef Marcos Spaziani, second stewardess Gabriela Barragan, third stewardess Ashley Marti, alongside deckhands Tom Pearson and Kelsie Goglia.

