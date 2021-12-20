5 reality TV stars who made headlines in 2021

2021 turned out to be a controversial year for many reality TV stars. Their stint on their respective reality television shows made them a target on social media.

While many addressed the issues that made headlines, some reality TV stars are still silent about all the backlash, controversies and rumors.

On that note, let’s have a look at five reality TV stars who took Twitter by storm and made big headlines in several publications.

Controversial reality TV stars of 2021

1) Jen Shah

Jen Shah is a popular name from the reality show, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC). Earlier this year, she was the talk of the town because of her wire fraud case. According to reports, Shah was arrested for money laundering and fraud cases in connection to telemarketing.

Recent episodes of RHOSLC have shown the reality TV star talking about her case. She was heartbroken to see her fellow housewives believing the news reports against her words. Even the internet is divided.

2) Colton Underwood

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood shocked Bachelor Nation fans this year. On Good Morning America (GMA), he came out on national television. While a lot of his fans supported him, many were surprised by his timing.

Post The Bachelor, Underwood was in a relationship with Cassie Randolph, and after their break-up, she filed a restraining order against the reality TV star. He addressed the issue along with news of his coming out on a Netflix show, Coming Out Colton.

3) Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has made headlines every season. But this year, she came on the news even before season 4 was released.

Earlier in the year, reports stated that the reality TV star and ex-husband Justin Hartley were officially divorced. Then, just before the Selling Sunset Season 4 premiere, Stause was spotted on a romantic lunch date with her boss and The Oppenheim Group owner Jason Oppenheim. The storyline will feature in the upcoming season.

Post the premiere, Stause was called out for being a bully to Christine Quinn. She also made headlines for showcasing a luxury property to Marvel superhero Simu Liu from Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

4) Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar, the reality TV star from TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, was in the news this year for the wrong reasons. He was accused of “one count of receipt of child po*nography and one count of possession of child po*nography.”

Duggar’s news came out at the time when his wife Anna was pregnant for the seventh time. He was recently found guilty of all charges and has reportedly been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

5) Olivia Jade

After 2019’s admission scandal, Olivia Jade became a hot topic this year as well. The influencer participated in the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars, where she received a lot of backlash from fans throughout the season.

While Twitter was fuming on judges' biased behavior toward Jade, her love life was making headlines in news reports.

As per reports, the reality TV star was rumored to be dating her dancing partner Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy. Jade later addressed the rumors and said:

“I’m just going to be super blunt and straight up, and just say that Val and I are not hooking up. We’ve never hooked up. This is a complete rumor; we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife.”

Chmerkovskiy is married to fellow dancing professional Jenna Johnson, who was JoJo Siwa’s partner on DWTS Season 30.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar