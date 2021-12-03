Who are Colton Underwood’s parents? Father talks about Cassie Randolph in ‘Coming Out Colton’

Coming Out Colton is out on Netflix and it introduced Colton Underwood’s family. Born to Scott and Donna Underwood, Colton also has an older brother, Connor Underwood.

The show featured Colton coming out to his parents and brother, who turned out to be very supportive of his choice. Initially, The Bachelor alum was scared of his father's reaction. Eventually, he understood his son’s perspective, but questioned his past decisions.

Speaking to him in Coming Out Colton episode 5, Scott asked:

“When I think about it more is, why the hell were you the Bachelor?”

Scott added:

“Cassie filed a restraining order against you, said you tracked her, said you stalked her. If it was over, and you’re gay, who go to those extremes?”

In response to this, Colton said that he was not ready to accept his sexual identity at that time. He apparently felt that if he let his ex Cassie Randolph leave him, then he had to deal with himself.

Throughout the season, Colton mentioned Cassie Randolph’s name many times. Apparently, the restraining order by Randolph against him was a wake-up call for Colton, who then decided to face the truth.

However, she didn’t appear on Coming Out Colton and reports claimed that Netflix had approached her for the show, but she had declined the offer.

Colton’s mother was the first one to know

The first episode of Coming Out Colton featured Colton making his move toward coming out to his family. He first told his mother Donna, who confessed that the news shook her. She was surprised, but this wouldn’t change her love for her son.

In Coming Out Colton, Donna encouraged Colton to share the news to his father before anyone else told him. Next in line was Connor, who accepted his brother's decision and wished him luck, while Colton broke the news to Scott.

Colton’s father was the last in the family to find out. He was also shocked at first, but after some time, he came around to support his son. He even went to Good Morning America (GMA) with Colton where the latter announced that “he is gay” to Robin Roberts on national television.

'Coming out Colton' star is dating Jordan C. Brown

After his stint on the Bachelor Nation shows, Colton came out to the world this year.

Furthermore, the Coming Out Colton star is reportedly dating well-known political activist Jordan C. Brown. He is not quite open about his relationship with Brown as he wants to protect his personal life from the public eye.

News of their relationship first broke in September when the couple were spotted on a vacation in Hawaii.

Edited by Atul S