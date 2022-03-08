Who is Erica Rose Sanders? Bachelor alum has 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht's chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher worried

The Bachelor alum Erica Rose Sanders will be back as the charter guest on season 3 of the Bravo TV reality show, Below Deck Sailing Yacht. But the crew members are not at all excited to have them back on Parsifal III.

Speaking about their charter guest who is expecting “a higher level of service than she received last season," Kelliher said this in the preview of the show:

"This is the worst news ever. These people are disrespectful, they're exhausting, they're emotionally draining. And the biggest thing for me is they're unpredictable — that's what's scary. I just don't want it.”

The new season 3, which is taking place in Menorca, Spain, started airing on February 21, 2022. The last season of the show was filled with heated arguments and lots of drama. And with the arrival of Erica Rose Sanders once again, along with her family and friends, will definitely spice things up this season too on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

In her previous run-in with the show, Erica Rose Sanders had boarded the Parsafil in the summer of 2020 with her six friends in Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht to enjoy a mini-getaway in Croatia.

But soon, she and her friends started making some interesting requests from the crew, including unpacking her luggage and asking Captain Glenn Shephard to make the ship stop rocking amidst thunderstorms.

Stewardess Daisy Kelliher even had to give one of Sanders' friends a massage as she felt stressed out from being on the yacht 24/7.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Erica Rose Sanders is a certified life coach and partner at a law firm

This is not the first time that Sanders will appear on a reality show. She has previously starred in season 9 of The Bachelor and later appeared in the franchise’s Bachelor Pad for seasons 2 and 3 to find love.

Post-show, unlike the contestants who mostly work as models, TV personalities or social media influencers, Sanders found her true calling in law.

The Texas-native joined the University of Houston Law Center from 2008 to 2011. She completed her Master of Laws degree in Entertainment Law from Southwestern Law School and later passed the Bar exam in Texas.

She is now a partner at the Rose Sanders Law Firm PLLC with her husband Charles Sanders, whom she married in 2017. The couple have known each other since high school but didn't have any romantic relationships back then.

They reacquainted themselves a couple of years later while the star was pregnant with her daughter Holland, who is her and ex-boyfriend Galen Gentry's daughter.

She and her family are three-generation beauty pageant winners. She won Mrs. Texas Legacy while her mother Cindi Rose won Miss Texas Elite. Keeping up with the family traditions, Sanders' kids - Holland and Aspen - were crowned Teeny Miss Lonestar and Miss Pee Wee Texas, respectively.

Sanders is also a certified life coach and loves to do yoga to keep herself in shape and stay fit.

