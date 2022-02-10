×
Who is Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Chief stew comes from long line of yachties

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Image via bravotv.com)
Muskan Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Feb 10, 2022 09:36 PM IST
Feature

Below Deck Sailing Yacht will feature chief stew Daisy Kelliher in its third season premiering on February 21, 2022. She will be joined by season two's shipmates Captain Glenn Shephard, first mate Gary King, and chief engineer Colin MacRae.

The show's recent trailer features a series of highly gripping dramas and anticipated new relationships among shipmates. But among all the hustle of hosting, will Daisy's perfectionist attitude pave the way to a successful journey on Parsifal III?

What is the backgroundof Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3?

It seems that Daisy Kelliher was meant to be in the yacht industry. Her passion as a yachty is acquired from her family. Her grandfather was an Olympic sailor for Ireland in 1964, and her family members have been great yachties too. In fact, they were a part of the Dún Laoghaire yacht club.

The 33-year-old was born and brought up in Dublin, Ireland. With a desire to make her career in the yachting industry, she got a job on the Parsifal III, post pandemic. Daisy on-boarded her first yacht experience in Croatia in season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Daisy Kellhier has proved her mettle as a great stewardess in previous seasons. Owing to her bossy nature, she intends to get things done perfectly. However, Daisy is also a great advisor as confessed by her fellow shipmates.

Daisy Kelliher also runs a gossip channel on her Instagram known as Pity Party. The IGTV channel has a series of episodes based on Below Deck gossip. She is joined by other shipmates in the title-tattle.

The chief stew is also a skincare enthusiast and promotes Cots Skincare as its brand ambassador on Instagram.

On returning for the third season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy posted a picture of herself on Instagram and captioned it:

"Now that I finally have internet I’m very excited to announce that I came back for round two of @belowdecksailing I’m so happy I get to relive that six weeks of my life all over again! (Sarcastic tone detected 😂) tune in @bravotv @hayuuk I promise it’s a good one ☝️ #belowdeck #bravotv #belowdecksailing #belowdecksailingyacht #belowdeckmed #bravo #belowdeckmediterranean #travel #adventure #yachtcrew #ocean #realitytv #sailing #yacht #yachting #yachtlife"

As for her dating life, Gary King has recently confirmed of him dating Daisy Kelliher. They were spotted getting close in the show's latest trailer as well.

Edited by Sabika
