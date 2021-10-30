What happened to Captain Mark Howard? ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ star found dead at 65

Captain Mark Howard, best known as the face of Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean, passed away aged 65. The news of his death was confirmed by his co-star and stewardess Tiffany Jones on Twitter.

Bravo TV also issued an official statement confirming his sudden demise:

“Our thoughts and sincerest sympathies are with the family and friends of the respected Captain Mark Howard. As the captain of the first season of ‘Below Deck Med,’ he will always be remembered for his many contributions and mentorship and will forever remain part of the Bravo family.”

Tiffany Jones (Copeland) @NautiYachty RIP Captain Mark Howard.

You were a joy to be around 💕 RIP Captain Mark Howard. You were a joy to be around 💕 https://t.co/ehbouzK5uS

Meanwhile, a family friend told TMZ that the veteran died a “sudden” death at his Florida home last week. As per police reports, Captain Mark Howard’s body was found against a shelf, covered in boxes. Officials also found droplets of blood on the floor and the side of his face.

The incident reportedly occurred when the captain’s wife was out of town to attend a dog show between October 22 and 27. She was the first person to discover her husband’s body upon returning home.

No actual cause of death has been revealed so far. It is unknown whether the case is currently under investigation or if his death was due to a medical condition or accident.

A look into the life of Captain Mark Howard

Captain Mark Howard served as a yacht captain for 30 years (Image via Getty Images)

Captain Mark Howard was a senior yacht captain and TV personality. He is best remembered for his role in the first season of Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean series. According to Bravo TV, the 65-year-old was born and raised in Michigan.

He served as a yacht captain for 30 years and was well-loved and respected in his community. He had extensive international experience sailing from the South Pacific to the Mediterranean and Caribbean in private and charter boats.

Howard was known for his signature golden rule: “The guest is always right”. He also had an active pilot license and enjoyed flying helicopters as a hobby.

He was recognized for his professionalism and often advised his colleagues to be honest, hardworking, and respectful to senior crew members.

Captain Mark Howard opened the season of Below Deck Mediterranean as captain of the Ionian Princess but did not return for the second season. He was replaced by Captain Sandy Yawn in the show.

BelowDeckMedFanClub @BelowDeckMedFan Season 1 #belowdeckmed Beloved Captain Mark Howard has passed. Thanks for sharing @NautiYachty The fans are saddened by the news RIP ⚓️🙏❤️ Season 1 #belowdeckmed Beloved Captain Mark Howard has passed. Thanks for sharing @NautiYachty The fans are saddened by the news RIP ⚓️🙏❤️ https://t.co/WcWhcVzhgZ

His sudden demise has shocked his industry associates, and his family, friends, and colleagues will deeply miss him. He is survived by his wife, Susan.

