What happened to Tommy DeBarge? Cause of death explored as 'Switch' singer passes away at 64

Member of R&B group Switch, Tommy DeBarge, passed away recently at the age of 64. His sister, Etterline 'Bunny' DeBarge, confirmed the news through Facebook on October 21 and posted a video where Tommy was playing the guitar. Etterline shared another post and prayed for her brother’s soul to rest in peace.

Tommy DeBarge's cause of death explored

In an interview with TMZ, a family member disclosed that he died from liver and kidney failure, which he had been suffering from for the last few years. TMZ mentioned that Tommy was taken to the hospital a few weeks ago.

The latest update says that according to Tommy’s daughter, Marina DeBarge, he also fought with Covid-19 this year alongside kidney and liver disease. However, he did not complain about the pain and quickly recovered from it.

About Tommy DeBarge in brief

Tommy DeBarge became a well-known name during the mid to late ‘70s, and Switch band also recorded hit tracks like There’ll Never Be, Love Over & Over Again, and more.

According to the information gathered from various sources, Tommy’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $500,000 to $1.5 million. His career as a singer and bass guitarist helped him to earn a lot. However, detailed information about his assets remains unavailable for now.

Tommy DeBarge was a member of the band, Switch (Image via theGrio/Twitter)

Born on September 6, 1957, Tommy DeBarge was a popular recording artist, vocalist, and author. His childhood did not go well for him like others since his siblings were victims of drug abuse.

The online information says that Tommy later left Switch and started to mentor his siblings alongside working as a recording artist at Classic Motown. He then published an autobiography, There’ll Never Be: A Story of Forgiveness. Its hardcover was sold at $24 and later increased to $28.

A movie named The DeBarge Story was released in 2019 based on the DeBarge family. Tommy DeBarge reportedly married three women. He first tied the knot with Yolanda and then with Tracey and Monique. He had an alleged affair with other women while he was married.

