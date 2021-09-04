How many times has Kaley Cuoco been married? Actress splits from husband of three years, Karl Cook

Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco announces split from her husband Karl Cook, 30, an equestrian trainer. The 35-year-old actress shared a joint statement with her husband to People magazine reading:

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

The pair stated that they would like to keep details of their relationship private but wanted to "be forthcoming in our truth together."

The two started dating in 2016 and proceeded to get engaged the following year. They hosted a small ceremony in San Diego, CA in June 2018 where they went on to tie the knot.

Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram on June 30, celebrating the couple’s anniversary. She had said in the post:

"I am just as amazed it's been been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!!"

She added:

"Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!”

The couple owns several pets together, including a rabbit, 25 horses and “a large pack of dogs.” They had also adopted a Mastiff in July.

However, the two had an unconventional relationship. Two years into their marriage, the couple began living separately. This continued to be the case until they finally moved in after building their dream house.

Kaley Cuoco announces second divorce

The Flight Attendant actress was previously married to Ryan Sweeting, a tennis player, for 21 months. They had signed a prenuptial agreement which included that the 28-year-old sports star would not be receiving spousal support from Kaley Cuoco. However, it stated that the actress will be paying him $165,000 in two payments.

Legal documents also read that Cuoco would be paying for Sweeting’s attorney fees and an outstanding bill the athlete possessed.

The duo wed in 2013 in an exciting fire and ice themed wedding but the marriage unfortunately ended. The actress proceeded to cover up a tattoo which had marked their wedding date. On the Ellen DeGeneres show, the actress spoke in detail about her divorce. Kaley Cuoco said:

“You know, it’s been rough, but things are going good, I’m much, much better now. I’m in a much better place than I was.”

While joking about the unfortunate permanent ink, she advised:

“I had the date tattooed on my back to remind me … Don’t tattoo wedding dates.”

Although Kaley Cuoco has announced the end of her marriage, her Instagram bio still reads that she is “Mrs. @mrtankcook.”

