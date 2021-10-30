Who was Camille Saviola? 'Friends' and 'Star Trek' actress passes away at 71

On Friday, October 29, 'The Heights' and 'Star Trek' actress Camille Saviola passed away at the age of 71. The news of her death was first reported by a Star Trek fan website named WarpFactorTrek on Twitter.

Furthermore, Saviola's close friend and actor Harvey Fierstein shared the following on his Twitter:

"Whenever I see a photo of Camille in my mind I hear, 'Chamber maids. Everybody. Tutti pronti. Come on!'"

Actor Wilson Cruz of Star Trek: Discovery fame also took to Twitter to share his condolences. He wrote:

"What a presence this woman was! My heart is heavy. My love to Camille's family and family of friends throughout the industry. She will be missed."

Exploring Camille Saviola's legacy

Camille Saviola was an actress and singer born in The Bronx, New York City, on July 16, 1950. She reportedly graduated from the High School of Music and Art at Manhattan and pursued acting after dropping out of college only a year into her course.

In 1970s, Camille Saviola was a part of the Margo Lewis Explosion rock band as the lead singer. However, the duration of her association with the band is not publicly known.

According to IMDb, Saviola started her film career when she appeared in her first Woody Allen movie in 1984. She portrayed a guest at a party in the Oscar-nominated film Broadway Danny Rose. In the same year, she would be credited as a performer for the soundtrack of The Merv Griffin Show. Camille would go on to appear in two other Woody Allen films.

Since her debut, the New York native found frequent work until 1992, when she was cast as Shelley Abramowitz, who appeared in seven episodes of 'The Heights.' The actress also played the role of Debbie and Uncle Fester's maid, Concetta, in Addams Family Values in 1993.

Camille Saviola also portrayed a brief role in the hit sitcom Friends as 'The Horrible Woman' in a 1994 episode. She appeared in roles as Kai Opaka in four episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, which spanned from 1993 to 1996.

During her broadway days, she appeared in productions like "Nine" and "Chicago." In 2003, Camille Saviola won a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for "The House of Bernarda Alba."

Saviola won the Back Stage West Garland Award for her role in Zorba in 2007. She also received a CableAce award nomination for her role in a straight-to-cable TV movie, Nightlife.

Throughout her career, the septuagenarian had around 45 credits for acting in films and TV movies.

