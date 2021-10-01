Where to watch The Addams Family 2? Streaming details, cast, and all about the animated sequel

Oscar Isaac starrer animated feature The Addams Family 2 is out in theaters across the United States. The sequel to the 2019 film The Addams Family also features the likes of Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, and Snoop Dogg.

Along with the theatrical release, the makers also went ahead with an online option for people who wish to watch it from the comfort of their homes. Instead of going for an OTT alternative, distributors have opted for a rental one.

The Addams Family 2: All about the release of the 2021 film

When was The Addams Family 2 released?

The Addams Family 2: Release dates (Image via MGM)

The American animated black comedy road film was released in UAE and Saudi Arabia on September 30, while for fans in the US and Canada, the movie opened on October 1. The movie is expected to release in other countries in the coming weeks.

The Addams Family 2 is releasing in the UK and Ireland on October 8, while nations like France, Spain, Italy, and Sweden will have to wait until the last week of this month. Universal Pictures, distributors of the film outside the USA, will also release the movie in many other countries.

How to watch The Addams Family 2 online?

A still from the trailer of Addams Family 2 (Image via MGM)

The reason behind the film's digital availability is the COVID-19 pandemic and a rise in SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant cases.

The movie will be available on digital VOD stores like Amazon Video, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, and many more. The cost of the VOD option will be $19.99.

The Addams Family 2: Runtime, cast, and premise

Everything about the film (Image via MGM)

Runtime

The animated black comedy is one hour and 33 minutes (93 minutes) long.

Cast and characters

The voice cast and characters of The Addams Family 2 are given below:

Oscar Isaac voices Gomez Addams

voices Gomez Addams Charlize Theron voices Morticia Addams (née Frump)

voices Morticia Addams (née Frump) Chloë Grace Moretz voices Wednesday Addams

voices Wednesday Addams Nick Kroll voices Uncle Fester

voices Uncle Fester Conrad Vernon voices Lurch

voices Lurch Bette Midler voices Grandmama Addams

voices Grandmama Addams Javon Walton voices Pugsley Addams

voices Pugsley Addams Snoop Dogg voices Cousin Itt

voices Cousin Itt Bill Hader voices Cyrus Strange

voices Cyrus Strange Wallace Shawn voices Rupert Strange

Conrad Vernon has also given his voice to the role of the spirit who haunts the house of Addams.

Premise

The official synopsis of the film, according to MGM, is as follows:

"Everyone's favorite spooky family is back! Morticia and Gomez are distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with "scream time." To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. What could possibly go wrong?"

