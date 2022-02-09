Who is Colin MacRae’s girlfriend? Below Deck Sailing Yacht star accidentally revealed his dating life on YouTube video

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae has met someone special and has been in love with the beauty for almost a year.

After keeping his relationship private for a year, Colin MacRae has introduced his girlfriend Silvia Latini to his fans on his Instagram and his YouTube channel, Sailing Parlay Revival.

Who is Colin MacRae’s girlfriend?

The 31-years=-old Silvia Latini, the girlfriend of sailor Colin MacRae, began her career as a clerk in a clothing store. She then worked as a consultant in another company.

After which, she worked as a marketing manager for a car dealership company for six years in Terni, Italy. However, not happy and satisfied with her hectic career life, she became a boat stewardess in December 2019 in Panama, Sab Blas Islands.

After working there for three months, she met MacRae and shared her dream of traveling worldwide. After hearing her thoughts, the sailor asked Latini to join his crew. Two, three months later, they left for a catamaran trip around the world.

She even shot his YouTube videos for Parlay Revival. Soon, the cupid stuck, and they officially began their relationship in January 2021.

MacRae introduced his girlfriend to fans and made the relationship announcement on his Instagram on January 23. He even confirmed his relationship in his most recent video on his YouTube Chanel, Sailing Parlay Revival, sharing a sweet kiss with his lady love.

MacRae was previously dating Martina Alvarez, but on April 2021, the star confirmed on Instagram in April 2021 that the couple had "decided to go our separate ways".

About Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3

The spin-off of the hit Bravo show Below Deck, the new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, captures all the action of Captain Glenn Shephard, the head of Parsifal III, and his crew that runs the luxury sailboat.

MacRae has worked as a Chief Engineer on superyachts for 13 years. He joined Parsifal III during the second season and was loved by all due to his nature.

Also Read Article Continues below

The premiere episode of the show, which will be supersized, airing from 8 PM to 9.15 PM EST, will air on Bravo TV on February 21, 2022.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar