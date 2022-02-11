Who is Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Meet the yachty with 12 years of experience

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has retained its first mate Gary King from the previous season. The first mate will be joined by his frenemy Daisy Kelliher, the chief stew in the third season. The show's most recent trailer features Gary being involved in a series of drama and tension. But how successfully will he be able to handle the deck this season?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is centered around a team of yachties dealing with work pressure and relationships on deck. Season three of the show premieres on February 21, 2022 on Bravo TV.

Who is Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Gary King moved to New Zealand at a very young age from his motherland, South Africa. At the age of 18, when he was touring Europe, he luckily received a job offer to work on a yacht. Initially he took it up for money but eventually he started enjoying the work. His work has taken him to several places including Spain, Greece, Cuba, Italy, New Zealand, and Norway.

The first mate accepts only perfection from his shipmates. However, Gary also has a party animal in him that comes out when the time is right and is also known for hooking up with his shipmates. In the recent trailer, Gary was seen making out with Daisy Kelliher, which surprised many viewers.

Gary King joined Parsifal III in March 2021, when the yacht was sailing in Croatia. After the wrap of season 2, fans were unsure if he would be in the following season. However, he teased his fans by posting a picture on Instagram of him officially being a part of the third season as well. He captioned the post as,

Here we go! #belowdecksailing premieres February 21st on @bravotv! For the full @BelowDeckBravo trailer, head to BravoTV.com ⛵⛵ This season is going to be a good one, so join @parlayrevival_colin and come along for the ride :)

The first mate has a typical interest in getting clicked while jumping high. He has managed to get a click in many unimaginable places.

Gary King seems to be very close to his niece Eva. His Instagram contains a couple of cute pictures of him with the adorable angel.

Season 3 will feature Gary running the deck team with newbies Chef Marcos Spaziani, second stew Gabriela Barragan, third stew Ashley Marti, and deckhands Tom Pearson and Kelsie Goglia.

