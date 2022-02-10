Who is Kelsie Goglia from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Meet the deckhand with journalism degree

Kelsie Goglia has joined as a deckhand on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3. The new series will premiere episodes on February 21, 2022.

Kelsie Goglia has been cast alongside four other new members for season three of the unscripted TV series on Bravo TV.

Kelsie Goglia from Below Deck Sailing Yacht loves traveling

After completing her B.A. Journalism with a minor in communications from San Diego State University, Kelsie Goglia started her career with a corporate job but left after finding her true calling in the yachting industry.

Goglia found her passion for traveling after a sailing holiday in Croatia and decided to join the crew on the show. She also loves San Diego as it fulfills all her adventurous needs.

The dog lover also loves golf and tries to perfect her shot every now and then. She is also a big fan of the Giants.

Judging by her Instagram pictures, Goglia is a water baby who never misses a chance to dive or sail in water. Her profile is filled with pictures of her sailing, shipping, and traveling to different places with her friends and family.

The season 3 newcomer will be working as a deckhand on the show's Parsalfil III and says that she won’t change her profession for anything in the world. As a deckhead, she will be responsible for the manual duties of a boat.

About Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 is all set to take its fans on a roller coaster ride with fan-favorite Captain Glenn Shephard and his new team of chef Marcos Spaziani, second stew Gabriela Barragan, third stew Ashley Marti, and deckhands Kelsie Goglia and Tom Pearson.

The new season takes place in Menorca, Spain. The premiere episode of the show will be supersized, airing from 8.00 pm to 9.15 pm EST.

In the official synopsis, Bravo wrote,

“With a twisted love pentagon, a litany of gruesome injuries and a dangerous, potentially vessel-crippling accident that threatens the safety of everyone on board, this is Parsifal III’s most epic charter season yet.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which is produced by 51 Minds with Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Vivian Kohon, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia, and Zachary Klein serving as executive producers, will premiere on February 21, 2022 on Bravo TV.

